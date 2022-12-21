Read full article on original website
WATCH: Fox Shows Off Insane Agility Going Step for Step With Unlucky Squirrel
This fox received a Christmas present come early in the form of an unlucky squirrel who encountered its path. In this viral video posted to Instagram, a fox goes step-for-step with this squirrel, mirroring its every move. Eventually, the fox outfoxes the squirrel and nabs it, trotting off triumphantly with his kill.
Stereogum
Wayne Coyne On Rejecting Aaron Sorkin’s Flaming Lips Musical Idea: “He Saw The Pink Robots As Being The Evil George Bush Empire”
Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips has opened up about the time screenwriter Aaron Sorkin was briefly attached to a musical version of 2002’s Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots. Speaking to Yahoo, Coyne talked about how his and Sorkin’s visions didn’t exactly align, as the screenwriter wanted the “Pink Robots” to represent “the evil George Bush empire.” “The Aaron Sorkin part is… I mean, I don’t remember it all that precisely, but we did a meeting. We were in New York City — I think we were going to be on the David Letterman Show or something — and in the afternoon we were going to meet with some potential writers,” Coyne began.
Faithless Singer Maxi Jazz Dead At 65
Maxi Jazz, the British musician, rapper, songwriter, DJ, and lead vocalist of electronic act Faithless, has died. The news was confirmed on Faithless’ official social media accounts. “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music,” the post reads. Jazz was 65.
Kate Bush Shares Christmas Message
The elusive Kate Bush has shared a Christmas message to her website. Within her note, Bush touches on the Russia-Ukraine War, striking NHS nurses, the death of the Queen, and, of course, the massive success of “Running Up That Hill” via Stranger Things. She writes: “It’s been a crazy, roller coaster year for me. I still reel from the success of RUTH, being the No 1 track of this summer. What an honour! It was really exciting to see it doing so well globally, but especially here in the UK and Australia; and also to see it making it all the way to No 3 in the US. It was such a great feeling to see so many of the younger generation enjoying the song. It seems that quite a lot of them thought I was a new artist! I love that!”
Stream Pet Shimmers’ New Album Anon Playable Cloud
This past summer, the UK Best New Band Pet Shimmers returned with a pair of new tracks, “Sonder” and “Edgelord,” their first new material since putting out their first two albums, Face Down In Meta and Trash Earthers, during the beginning and end of 2020. Today, they’ve dropped their third full-length album out of nowhere. It’s called Anon Playable Cloud, and in addition to the two tracks that were released earlier this year, there’s eight more songs of slippery, chattering pop-rock songs. Check it out below.
