ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 96.1

Texas Plans Charging Stations For EVs Every 50 Miles Starting With Interstates

Texas is going to make it easier for us to purchase electric vehicles by putting charging stations every 50 miles beginning with interstates that are in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state has $408 million in federal funds from the Biden Administration and the state of Texas wants to build enough charging stations to support over a million electric vehicles.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

Texans Can Ring In And Celebrate 2023 By Shooting Off Fireworks

And just like that, it's fireworks season in East Texas!. Driving along Hwy. 110 from Tyler to Whitehouse Monday night I noticed a fireworks stand that was all lit up, but the fold-up doors were still closed, however, all of that changed today, December 20th, when it became legal once again for firework stands to open and sell us those small explosives that we love to see light up the East Texas sky.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

I’m Not Sure What to Think About This Texas Whataburger ‘Hack’

I love me some Whataburger. East Texans love them some Whataburger. Most of Texas loves Whataburger. With the way Whataburger is expanding throughout the country, soon most of the United States will love Whataburger. Texans are also very inventive. We will find some genius ways to reuse an item around our home. However, I'm not sold on this Whataburger "hack" that's being passed around as we get ready for the artic blast this weekend.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

Texas Man Has Made Six Figures Suing Telemarketers Over Robocalls

Everybody hates those robocalls you get daily. Well, a Texas man has made over $100,000 suing telemarketers and tells you how simple it is for you to do the same. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Dan Graham is a financial accounting consultant based right here in Texas. After screaming at a telemarketer last year over the phone, Graham decided that was not a healthy thing to do.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

Fighting in Texas Will Net You an Assault Charge Unless You Fight This Way

I am not a fighter. That doesn't mean that a disagreement or a situation wouldn't warrant a fight but I certainly would not seek one out. There are those that just want nothing more than to get into some form of fisticuffs anytime they are out in public. This behavior will easily lead to an assault charge and possibly some jail time. But what if I told you that if you have a beef with someone and the only resolution is to throw hands, it can be done without any charges being filed. Oh yes and its a Texas law. Let's take a look at the facts.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy