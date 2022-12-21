ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

What are your investment options to prepare for retirement when an employer doesn’t offer a 401(k)?

If your employer doesn't offer a 401(k) your options include IRAs, brokerage accounts, and Solo 401(K) accounts. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. Over the past 40 years, 401(k) plans have become the most common type of retirement plan offered by private employers. As of September 2021, there was $7.3 trillion worth of assets being held in 401(k) plans and about 60 million active participants, according to the Investment Company Institute.
Retirement Daily

Year-End Tax and Retirement Planning Strategies

In this Retirement Daily Learning Center video, John Nersesian, head of advisor education at PIMCO, reviews year-end actionable strategies pertaining to income taxes, investment portfolios, retirement planning, and wealth transfer and legacy planning. Topics covered in this Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar:. Income Tax. Manage income tax brackets. Ensure appropriate...
401ktv.com

Retirement Plan Participants are Considered ‘Opportunity’

Retirement Plan participants seem to be a highly sought-after-lot when it comes to qualified retirement plans. Everybody ‘wants them’. If you are a plan fiduciary keep in mind that many who service retirement plan participants are looking for ways to monetize your plan participants. It’s common knowledge that...
AOL Corp

10 retirement tax surprises to prepare for

A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you want to live, how much you'll get in Social Security, what Medicare will cover for you and who the heirs of your estate will ultimately be.
Retirement Daily

Take Advantage of Social Security's Delayed Retirement Credits

After years of paying the federal payroll tax that funds Social Security, individuals are understandably itching to claim their benefits. That may partly explain why in a recent survey, only 11% of nonretired Americans age 45 and older said they intended to delay Social Security benefits until age 70. But...
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily Roundtable - Women, Divorce & Retirement: Creating Your New Personal Finance Plan

Bob Powell (00:03): All right. Welcome everyone to our Women, Divorce and Retirement webinar. I'd like to remind everyone that all attendees are muted and off video, but the event is being recorded. And if you have a question, please type it into the chat box at the bottom right of your screen. Panelists will, we’ll have panelists speak to their top items and cover questions as we go through the webinar today. And as a reminder, everyone will receive a link to the recording when it's posted on retirement daily.
Retirement Daily

Women, Divorce and Retirement: Build A Multi-Resource Support Team

“Sabrina,” 53, recommends women on the cusp of divorce assemble a team of advisers including financial experts, a divorce coach, and a mental health professional to guide them through the long, often painful, process. How has your divorce financially impacted your retirement plans?. It has had a devastating impact....
Retirement Daily

Year-End Tax & Financial Planning Opportunities

In 2021 there was a significant amount of uncertainty about tax law – would President Biden’s sweeping tax proposal pass? As we sit down to gather our thoughts for year-end planning, it strikes us how much of last year’s proposed changes did not come to pass. The reality right now is we continue to have historically low federal tax rates and various planning opportunities available.
AOL Corp

With recession looming, more Americans tap retirement funds for cash. But is it a good idea?

Americans feeling the pinch of high inflation are raiding their retirement savings, an ominous sign for a country that already struggles to save for old age. The share of workers taking cash from their employer retirement plans as new loans, non-hardship withdrawals, and hardship withdrawals has all been on the rise this year, but the “most concerning is the rise in hardship withdrawals,” according to Vanguard Group, which tracks five million savers.
GOBankingRates

How Biden Impacted Retirement in 2022

Although retirement plans, including Social Security, have relatively unchanging general structures, the specific details of these programs typically change on a year-to-year basis. Social Security:...
aaii.com

Changes to Retirement Savings Included in the Omnibus Bill

My initial impression is that two demographic groups will be the primary beneficiaries from the changes. The biggest beneficiaries are high-income earners who are currently in their late 50s. They’ll get the opportunity to make larger catch-up contributions to their workplace retirement accounts and will have three extra years to strategically reduce their traditional individual retirement account (IRA) and 401(k) balances before required minimum distributions (RMDs) start. Younger adults will have a new opportunity to build up emergency savings, get help paying down their student debt and potentially receive a matching retirement savings contribution from the government.

