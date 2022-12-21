Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
What you need to do to prepare your family for severe winter weather
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management encourages all Virginians and visitors to be prepared for this winter weather season and the arctic blast weather event impacting the Commonwealth. Winter storms create a higher risk of roadway incidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning and heart attacks from overexertion. While most think...
Power Outages Cropping Up Across The Area Due To High Winds
High winds coupled with a couple of inches of rain or, more in some locations, has setup the scenario for power outages. As of 11:15 AM Friday morning just under 4000 customers were reported without power via CVEC. Additional outages were being reported on adjacent systems. On the mountain at...
NRVNews
Wind Chill Warning!
WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…. * WHAT… The widespread freezing rain has ended this morning. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Temperatures...
NRVNews
Wind Chill Warning until 1 pm Saturday
WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY. * WHAT… Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Temperatures will fall quickly leading to a flash freeze of liquid on the ground as well. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina,...
NRVNews
Flash Freeze Alert
TRAVEL ALERT: Falling temps right at sunrise and throughout Friday (12/23) may cause wet roads to freeze in western Virginia. Be alert to dangerous icing. Roads that appear wet may be icy. Bridges, ramps, overpasses, mountain tops and cooler spots will ice first. Avoid travel on Friday.
WDBJ7.com
Warmer temperatures expected for Christmas Day
TODAY (CHRISTMAS EVE) It was the coldest Christmas Eve on record in Roanoke and Lynchburg. Blacksburg tied the record at 17°. Bundle up head-to-toe if you’re going shopping or to Christmas Eve services. Temperatures will likely be in the teens late this evening. Another night of lows in the single digits and teens. Not quite as cold as last night, but when it’s this frigid, you (and your pipes) won’t notice the difference.
WHSV
VDOT warns against non-essential travel for Friday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has put out a statement of the road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley. VDOT says multiple weather threats are creating hazardous driving conditions in the Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Early morning rain and wintry precipitation gave way to powerful, gusty winds and a steep dive in temperatures, according to VDOT. In addition, numerous secondary roads in the northern valley are blocked by high water.
VDOT warns of potential hazardous conditions ahead of winter storm
Hampton Roads is expected to be hit with sub-freezing temperatures on Friday and Saturday, with bridges and overpasses typically freezing first.
WSLS
Combination of wintry mix, rain and chilly air make for an unpleasant Thursday
ROANOKE, Va. – As I type this, moisture from a coastal low-pressure system has moved into Southwest and Central Virginia. The moisture is combining with chilly air to cause a wintry mix to fall in many areas this Thursday morning. Any freezing rain, sleet or snow could cause slick spots to form on roadways.
NRVNews
Winter Weather, Wind Advisory, & Wind Chill
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY. WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Wintry mix then a bitter cold pattern
The high-pressure cell will migrate away from the area tonight and that opens the door for the variety of wintry weather expected for the Commonwealth. Overnight our area will see increasing cloudiness and a mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain arrive before sunrise. The freezing rain will lay down an icy glaze over the entire area, but only about a tenth of an inch thick.
Augusta Free Press
Snow, ice, flash freeze on the way; black ice possible through holiday weekend
The forecast for the next couple of days is shaping up, and snow, ice and a flash freeze are all possible from early Thursday morning through Friday afternoon in the Shenandoah Valley. The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid travel during the pending winter storm and black-ice...
WSET
Icy road conditions expected in western Virginia, along I-81: VDOT
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Virginia's Department of Transportation is warning drivers in western Virginia should use extra caution while on the road as falling temperatures could lead to freezing on roadways. VDOT expects Thursday's rain to transition to light snow overnight and into Friday morning, with the quickly falling...
WHSV
SVEC and Dominion crews work to restore power around the Valley
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - There were a significant number of power outages reported across the Valley on Friday, and with temperatures hitting extreme lows crews were working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible. With high-speed wind gusts throughout the day and a number of fallen...
wfxrtv.com
Bundle up! Experts share tips on staying safe in extreme low temperatures
With temperatures dropping to extreme lows, it's important that people know what they need to do to stay safe from their homes to their families, and even their pets-- Experts say there are little things people can do to make a big difference. Bundle up! Experts share tips on staying...
WDBJ7.com
AEP crews assess wind damage; extreme cold continues
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: As of 8:50 a.m. Saturday:. Appalachian Power crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. We are asking businesses and the...
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
wchstv.com
Friday could be one of the coldest days in more than 40 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Arctic air is barrelling across the northern and western United States and heading toward the Eyewitness News viewing area but remains about 24 hours away from arriving. A pleasant start to winter saw sunshine and temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees Wednesday. Clouds...
High winds knock out power for thousands in Central Virginia
Dominion Energy reported thousands of power outages in Central Virginia Friday as an arctic front brings very cold and windy conditions to the Commonwealth.
Comments / 0