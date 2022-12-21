ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Augusta Free Press

What you need to do to prepare your family for severe winter weather

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management encourages all Virginians and visitors to be prepared for this winter weather season and the arctic blast weather event impacting the Commonwealth. Winter storms create a higher risk of roadway incidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning and heart attacks from overexertion. While most think...
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

Wind Chill Warning!

WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…. * WHAT… The widespread freezing rain has ended this morning. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Temperatures...
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

Wind Chill Warning until 1 pm Saturday

WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY. * WHAT… Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. Temperatures will fall quickly leading to a flash freeze of liquid on the ground as well. * WHERE…Portions of northwest North Carolina,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

Flash Freeze Alert

TRAVEL ALERT: Falling temps right at sunrise and throughout Friday (12/23) may cause wet roads to freeze in western Virginia. Be alert to dangerous icing. Roads that appear wet may be icy. Bridges, ramps, overpasses, mountain tops and cooler spots will ice first. Avoid travel on Friday.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Warmer temperatures expected for Christmas Day

TODAY (CHRISTMAS EVE) It was the coldest Christmas Eve on record in Roanoke and Lynchburg. Blacksburg tied the record at 17°. Bundle up head-to-toe if you’re going shopping or to Christmas Eve services. Temperatures will likely be in the teens late this evening. Another night of lows in the single digits and teens. Not quite as cold as last night, but when it’s this frigid, you (and your pipes) won’t notice the difference.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

VDOT warns against non-essential travel for Friday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has put out a statement of the road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley. VDOT says multiple weather threats are creating hazardous driving conditions in the Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Early morning rain and wintry precipitation gave way to powerful, gusty winds and a steep dive in temperatures, according to VDOT. In addition, numerous secondary roads in the northern valley are blocked by high water.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Winter Weather, Wind Advisory, & Wind Chill

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON. WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY. WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Wintry mix then a bitter cold pattern

The high-pressure cell will migrate away from the area tonight and that opens the door for the variety of wintry weather expected for the Commonwealth. Overnight our area will see increasing cloudiness and a mix of rain, sleet and freezing rain arrive before sunrise. The freezing rain will lay down an icy glaze over the entire area, but only about a tenth of an inch thick.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Icy road conditions expected in western Virginia, along I-81: VDOT

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — Virginia's Department of Transportation is warning drivers in western Virginia should use extra caution while on the road as falling temperatures could lead to freezing on roadways. VDOT expects Thursday's rain to transition to light snow overnight and into Friday morning, with the quickly falling...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

SVEC and Dominion crews work to restore power around the Valley

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - There were a significant number of power outages reported across the Valley on Friday, and with temperatures hitting extreme lows crews were working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible. With high-speed wind gusts throughout the day and a number of fallen...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

AEP crews assess wind damage; extreme cold continues

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: As of 8:50 a.m. Saturday:. Appalachian Power crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. We are asking businesses and the...
VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Friday could be one of the coldest days in more than 40 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Arctic air is barrelling across the northern and western United States and heading toward the Eyewitness News viewing area but remains about 24 hours away from arriving. A pleasant start to winter saw sunshine and temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees Wednesday. Clouds...
VIRGINIA STATE

