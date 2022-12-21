Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Stream Pet Shimmers’ New Album Anon Playable Cloud
This past summer, the UK Best New Band Pet Shimmers returned with a pair of new tracks, “Sonder” and “Edgelord,” their first new material since putting out their first two albums, Face Down In Meta and Trash Earthers, during the beginning and end of 2020. Today, they’ve dropped their third full-length album out of nowhere. It’s called Anon Playable Cloud, and in addition to the two tracks that were released earlier this year, there’s eight more songs of slippery, chattering pop-rock songs. Check it out below.
Get Holly, Jolly, & Hammered This Christmas With Alan Jackson’s Signature Spiked Egg Nog Recipe
Christmas is so close I can almost taste it… And what better way to get a taste of Christmas than some good ol’ fashioned boozed up egg nog? We’re not talking about grandma’s egg nog either… Unless your grandma is like Deuce’s grandma in Casey Donahew’s song “White Trash Story,” then this should just be par for the course. Let me introduce you to Alan Jackson’s famous egg nog. This isn’t just your basic egg nog, this is egg nog […] The post Get Holly, Jolly, & Hammered This Christmas With Alan Jackson’s Signature Spiked Egg Nog Recipe first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Neil Diamond Had a ‘Hugely Difficult Time’ Writing 1 of His Christmas Hits
Neil Diamond is known for his Christmas albums, but a few of his hits weren't easy to write. Here's the 1 Christmas song he had a hard time with.
Stereogum
Morrissey Splits From Another Label As Miley Cyrus Wants To Be Removed From His New Album
Since May 2021, Morrissey has been plotting the release of a new album, Bonfire Of Teenagers, which is the follow-up to 2020’s I Am Not A Dog On A Chain. After being offered to the “highest bidder,” it was announced that the album would be released in February 2023 via Capitol Records. Now it appears that Capitol has parted ways with Morrissey, which the embattled performer shared in a news post on his website yesterday: “Morrissey has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles.)”
Stereogum
Watch Phoebe Bridgers’ Chicken Shop Date
Phoebe Bridgers has been everywhere this year. In the past month alone, she’s popped up at a 1975 show, a Billie Eilish show, and sang alongside some friends at Ally Coalition’s annual talent show. She also played Sally in a concert version of The Nightmare Before Christmas and had a guest spot on the SZA album. Busy girl! She’s wrapping up her year — maybe, still one more week to go! — with an appearance on the popular web talk show Chicken Shop Date, which is hosted by YouTube personality Amelia Dimoldenberg.
Stereogum
Sondre Lerche – “Anti-Hero” (Taylor Swift Cover)
As Ryan Leas wrote last year, it just wouldn’t be Christmas without a new Sondre Lerche cover. Indeed, every year at Christmastime, the Norwegian indie-pop staple puts out a new cover song; last year’s was a rendition of Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More.” In recent years, Lerche has also sent us renditions of Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar,” Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next,” and Lady Gaga and Grande’s “Rain On Me” (with a bonus cover of Dylan’s “I Contain Multitudes”). This year, Lerche has circled back with a super-timely cover of Taylor Swift’s much-TikTok’d Midnights single “Anti-Hero.”
Stereogum
Watch Beck Play “E-Pro” With Dave Grohl & The Bird And The Bee For Hanukkah
A few weeks ago, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin recorded a live set at Largo in Los Angeles with a whole bunch of guests, including Beck, Tenacious D, Karen O, Pink, Judd Apatow, and Kurstin’s the Bird And The Bee bandmate Inara George. That show ended up being Grohl and Kurstin’s third annual edition of their famous Hanukkah Sessions, and they began rolling out individual performances on December 18, aka the first night of Hanukkah.
Stereogum
Faithless Singer Maxi Jazz Dead At 65
Maxi Jazz, the British musician, rapper, songwriter, DJ, and lead vocalist of electronic act Faithless, has died. The news was confirmed on Faithless’ official social media accounts. “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music,” the post reads. Jazz was 65.
Stereogum
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O Join Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin For Hanukkah Sessions
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin are still rolling out “Hanukkah Sessions” videos from their recent live set at Largo in LA featuring an exciting cast of characters: Beck, Tenacious D, Karen O, Pink, Dave’s very talented daughter Violet Grohl, Judd Apatow, and Kurstin’s the Bird And The Bee bandmate Inara George. Over the last five nights of Hanukkah, Kurstin and Grohl have shared a cover of Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel,” as sung by Judd Apatow, “Get This Party Started” with Pink, 10cc’s “The Things We Do For Love” with Inara George, Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen” sung by Violet Grohl, Beck singing his 2005 track “E-Pro,” and today’s offering: Karen O singing Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ 2009 classic “Heads Will Roll.”
Stereogum
Big Scarr Dead At 22
The up-and-coming Memphis rapper Big Scarr has died, as TMZ confirms. He was 22. Big Scarr, real name Alexander Woods, started making rap music a couple years ago. He was signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records in 2020, as his early track “Make A Play” gained popularity. After appearances on a handful of 1017 compilations, Big Scarr released his debut mixtape Big Grim Reaper in 2021 — it included guest spots from Gucci, Pooh Shiesty, Tay Keith, Baby K, and more.
Comments / 0