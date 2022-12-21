Read full article on original website
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
WILX-TV
Snow storm impacts Christmas Eve shopping in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small businesses said on Saturday that they are seeing fewer people in stores because of the snow storm. Two businesses in Lansing said the storm impacted their stores, which usually see more shoppers on one of the busiest shopping times of the year. Melissa Sterenberg, a...
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
This home’s Christmas light display is worth the visit to Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – Putting lights up isn’t just something the Shoemakers do for those driving by -- they do it as a family tradition. Holiday festivities have always been a big part of Zach Shoemaker’s life -- especially the lights. So he decided to make a Christmas light display outside of their home an activity for the whole family to enjoy.
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband
An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
WWMTCw
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Extreme cold and high winds hitting Jackson and Hillsdale
"Thankfully, we’ve got some snow to celebrate Christmas with,” Jackson resident Neil Fernandes said.
lansingcitypulse.com
Eye Candy of the Week: corner of Sycamore and Ionia streets
Built in 1878, this stately, 3,000-square-foot home sits on the corner of Sycamore and Ionia streets, near the edge of the original city limits of Lansing. The home is sturdy, well-kept and brimming with local history. Consistent with Queen Anne style popular at the time, the building features dormers, steep...
abc17news.com
Weather Updates | Utility accident adds to storm death toll
A utility worker has died while trying to restore power in southeastern Ohio. Officials attribute at least 17 deaths to exposure, icy car crashes and other effects of the storm. Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative said an apprentice line worker died near Pedro, Ohio. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said one person died in a traffic accident attributed to the weather in western Kentucky and a homeless person died in Louisville. In Lansing, Michigan, police said an 82-year-old woman was found curled up in the snow outside of her assisted living community. In Wisconsin, WMTV reported that a 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through ice on the Rock River near Janesville.
Thousands of Metro Detroiters lose power as 'once in a generation' freeze, strong winds slam Michigan
Gusts as high as 55 mph and cold Real Feel temperatures fell to 20 to 30 below zero in Southeast Michigan on Friday morning, plunging thousands of DTE customers into darkness — and outages are only expected to mount as the day continues.
Michigan State football Khary Crump takes plea deal in Michigan Stadium tunnel fight
The Michigan State football player facing the most serious charges from the incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel has accepted a plea deal. Khary Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling. He originally was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Nov. 23.
Does anybody know the places to donate clothes in Lansing?
Does anybody know where to donate clothes in Lansing? I don’t have a car to drive around so I’ll be walking with a bag of clothes. I see clothing donation boxes but they seem shady like some green city project company that has no info online.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer announces preparedness efforts in Michigan ahead of winter storm
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - As the state of Michigan gears up for heavy snow, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer coordinated preparedness efforts between the state and local communities to ensure full staffing of first responders, pre-deployment of utility repair crews, readiness for road crews, and availability of warming shelters.
Snow continues to fall in mid-Michigan, making roads dangerous
The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for nearly all counties in Mid-Michigan, which will run from 4 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. Saturday.
Michigan college advertising new statewide scholarship to lower overall tuition
ALBION, MI - A new Michigan scholarship can lower tuition at colleges and universities statewide, and private schools, such as Albion College, are already advertising it for incoming fall 2023 students. The Michigan Achievement Scholarship, approved by the State Legislature in September and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in October,...
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
Heavy snowfall causes dangerous conditions on roads
More updates are coming from Ingham County as the area deals with the winter storm.
WLNS
Meridian purse snatching
LPD helps Lansing residents with holiday essentials. LPD helps Lansing residents with holiday essentials. Senate unveils $1.7 billion government funding bill. Raquel Martin reports from our DC Newsroom. (Dec. 20, 2022) Tips for staying healthy during the holidays. Tips for staying healthy during the holidays. LPD holds annual Gifts and...
