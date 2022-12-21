ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Snow storm impacts Christmas Eve shopping in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Small businesses said on Saturday that they are seeing fewer people in stores because of the snow storm. Two businesses in Lansing said the storm impacted their stores, which usually see more shoppers on one of the busiest shopping times of the year. Melissa Sterenberg, a...
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County woman wins $4 million running errand for husband

An Oakland County woman is glad her husband asked her to go to the grocery store the day before Thanksgiving because she picked something up besides a turkey — and it will probably change her life. The woman, 49, also purchased a VIP Millions instant Michigan Lottery ticket for $30 at the Kroger located at 1237 North Coolidge Highway in Troy and won $4 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eye Candy of the Week: corner of Sycamore and Ionia streets

Built in 1878, this stately, 3,000-square-foot home sits on the corner of Sycamore and Ionia streets, near the edge of the original city limits of Lansing. The home is sturdy, well-kept and brimming with local history. Consistent with Queen Anne style popular at the time, the building features dormers, steep...
LANSING, MI
abc17news.com

Weather Updates | Utility accident adds to storm death toll

A utility worker has died while trying to restore power in southeastern Ohio. Officials attribute at least 17 deaths to exposure, icy car crashes and other effects of the storm. Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative said an apprentice line worker died near Pedro, Ohio. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said one person died in a traffic accident attributed to the weather in western Kentucky and a homeless person died in Louisville. In Lansing, Michigan, police said an 82-year-old woman was found curled up in the snow outside of her assisted living community. In Wisconsin, WMTV reported that a 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through ice on the Rock River near Janesville.
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football Khary Crump takes plea deal in Michigan Stadium tunnel fight

The Michigan State football player facing the most serious charges from the incident inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel has accepted a plea deal. Khary Crump agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling. He originally was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon by Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Nov. 23.
EAST LANSING, MI
WNDU

Gov. Whitmer announces preparedness efforts in Michigan ahead of winter storm

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - As the state of Michigan gears up for heavy snow, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer coordinated preparedness efforts between the state and local communities to ensure full staffing of first responders, pre-deployment of utility repair crews, readiness for road crews, and availability of warming shelters.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Meridian purse snatching

LPD helps Lansing residents with holiday essentials. LPD helps Lansing residents with holiday essentials. Senate unveils $1.7 billion government funding bill. Raquel Martin reports from our DC Newsroom. (Dec. 20, 2022) Tips for staying healthy during the holidays. Tips for staying healthy during the holidays. LPD holds annual Gifts and...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy