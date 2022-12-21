‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Review: A Lavish, All-Stops-Out Biopic That Channels Her Glory and Gets Her Story Right

James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” dominated at the box office over Christmas even as a massive winter storm kept audiences at home. Extreme weather conditions are pummeling a large portion of the U.S. with frigid temperatures, high winds and blankets of snow, contributing to lackluster turnout at the movies. For theater owners, it’s an especially disappointing coda to 2022 because they rely on the holiday season for bustling attendance. Hollywood was already concerned that grosses would be depressed because Christmas Eve falls on Saturday and Christmas lands on Sunday, cutting into the weekend numbers. With bad weather,...

