‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Review: A Lavish, All-Stops-Out Biopic That Channels Her Glory and Gets Her Story Right

Read full article on original website
Related
The San Francisco story behind the ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ album
The animators originally thought that the score would doom the movie.
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Scores $56 Million in Second Weekend, ‘Babylon’ Bombs at Christmas
James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” dominated at the box office over Christmas even as a massive winter storm kept audiences at home. Extreme weather conditions are pummeling a large portion of the U.S. with frigid temperatures, high winds and blankets of snow, contributing to lackluster turnout at the movies. For theater owners, it’s an especially disappointing coda to 2022 because they rely on the holiday season for bustling attendance. Hollywood was already concerned that grosses would be depressed because Christmas Eve falls on Saturday and Christmas lands on Sunday, cutting into the weekend numbers. With bad weather,...
Neil Diamond Had a ‘Hugely Difficult Time’ Writing 1 of His Christmas Hits
Neil Diamond is known for his Christmas albums, but a few of his hits weren't easy to write. Here's the 1 Christmas song he had a hard time with.
SFGate
See Dave Grohl, Jack Black Cover Rush’s ‘The Spirit of Radio’ for 2022 Hanukkah Sessions
Dave Grohl brought out Jack Black to perform Rush’s “The Spirit of Radio” for the seventh night of the Foo Fighters frontman and producer Greg Kurstin’s 2022 Hanukkah Sessions. The Hanukkah Sessions celebrate the music of Jewish artists, like Rush’s Geddy Lee: The bassist’s family were...
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Signals Trouble for the Franchise Going Forward
Is “The Witcher” in crisis? Among a family of intensely serious fantasy fare, TV’s silly, swearing cousin is struggling through an off-year filled with more dread than anticipation. Season 1 premiered in 2019, Season 2 in 2021, and Season 3 is expected sometime next year, but it’s not the wait that’s getting to fans — it’s the wondering. In October, Netflix announced Liam Hemsworth (“The Expendables 2”) will be taking over the lead role in “The Witcher” Season 4, making the upcoming third season the last with Henry Cavill. Initially, people thought Cavill was trading in his sword for spandex,...
SFGate
‘The Crown’ Captures a House Divided as Masterful Cast Portrays Monarchy in Crisis
Taking place from 1991 to 1997, Season 5 of “The Crown” captures a time of reckoning as the royal family faces what may be their biggest challenge yet: proving their continued relevance in ’90s Britain. As Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Charles (Dominic West) move toward divorce, and other members of the monarchy examine their roles and their marriages, the public questions the relevance of the institution itself.
Comments / 0