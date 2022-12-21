James Hardie Homeowner Survey: Bold Color Choices, Severe Weather Are Influencing Current Exterior Design Trends

Read full article on original website
How To Make Your Bedroom Feel Like A Luxury Hotel
There are many reasons why hotel rooms feel incredibly relaxing and serene, but is there a way you can create that same feeling of luxury in your own bedroom?
ELFA Monthly Leasing and Finance Index Shows Overall New Business Volume in November up 9 Percent Year-over-year
The Equipment Leasing and Finance Association’s (ELFA) Monthly Leasing and Finance Index (MLFI-25), which reports economic activity from 25 companies representing a cross section of the $1 trillion equipment finance sector, showed their overall new business volume for November was $8.6 billion, up 9 percent year-over-year from new business volume in November 2021. Volume was down 24 percent from $11.3 billion in October. Year-to-date, cumulative new business volume was up 6 percent compared to 2021.
Oldcastle APG Acquires Bagging Assets of Grant County Mulch
Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, has acquired the bagging assets of Grant County Mulch, a leading manufacturer and distributor of mulch, soil and decorative stone headquartered in Petersburg, W.Va. The acquired assets, which include five bagging facilities, will operate within Oldcastle APG’s Lawn & Garden division. “We are very...
How To Stage Your Home Like A Professional, According To Real Estate Experts
Staging your home can be helpful when you are getting ready to sell. Karen Broussard and Kristin Rosmorduc share their home staging tips in this interview.
Bungalow House Style Enjoys Renewed Interest From Millennial Homebuyers
A bungalow is a small one-story house with a covered front porch. It remains one of the hottest-selling homes on the market. A bungalow house is rooted in the idea that simplicity and art can create an affordable home. Bungalows offered the middle-class opportunities to afford stylish and sturdy homes – the crowning achievement of the American dream.
The Property Brothers' Easiest Tip For Turning A Garage Into An Extra Living Space
Not using your home's garage to its full potential? Check out these tips from the Property Brothers to convert it into an additional living area.
9 small-space storage buys for making the most of your living situation
Instant space-enhancing storage solutions to help utilize every inch of your cozy, small space. These small storage buys max out the potential in your petite but perfectly formed space.
When is the Right Time to Upgrade the HVAC System?
Every machine or equipment has its lifetime. Once it has run its course, it is less likely to give good performance and break down frequently. If your HVAC system is around 10 years old, it is perhaps the right time to make an upgrade. Using an older model not only reduces the efficiency and performance but also doubles up the electricity bills.
AcreTrader offers investors easy entry to purchase and own farms
For decades buying a farm involved searching for one that was for sale, driving there to see it, interviewing the tenant and other farmers in the area, researching USDA records, scraping together sufficient capital, and possibly securing partners or a loan. No more. AcreTrader now makes it possible to sit...
McMansion Styles Slowly Fade From The Suburban Landscape
A McMansion is a large home, often mass-produced with low-quality materials. These homes were popular in the 1980s through the early 2000s but have fallen out of favor. Today, many homeowners gravitate toward the simple living movement of smaller homes. What Is A McMansion?. McMansion is a derogatory term used...
How to Add Contrast When Shooting Portraits on a White Background
The clean, white background portrait style is a classic look that will always be in demand for a wide range of clients and applications. However, it takes a bit of lighting savvy to create a pure white background while retaining crisp contrast and defining shadows on your subject. If you are wondering how to achieve that, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you everything you need to know.
Switchbot Curtain Rod 2 review: automated curtains without the hefty price tag
Ever seen a movie where the wealthy protagonist wakes up to a fully-automated home, with fresh coffee being brewed, an assistant giving them the rundown of their day, and the curtains automatically opening to reveal a beautiful day outside? Well, aside from the automatic good weather, this is precisely what Switchbot wants to offer with its suite of products.
