Rivers Cuomo Feels “Postpartum Depression” after ‘SZNZ: Winter’ EP
Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo has shared his plans for the band moving forward. Weezer recently wrapped up their yearlong SZNZ project, leaving the frontman feeling stuck in a “weird in-between phase” with no new record on the horizon. The last installment in the SZNZ series, Winter, was shared...
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham says bandmate Christine McVie's passing is 'profoundly heartbreaking' but he believes her 'spirit will live on' through their music as he pens touching handwritten tribute
Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham said late bandmate Christine McVie's 'spirit will live on' through the legendary rock group's music in a handwritten tribute shared Thursday to Instagram. It was announced by McVie's family earlier this week that she passed away following a 'short illness' at the age of 79. The...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Pantera play their first show in 21 years with Zakk Wylde on guitar
The band's reformed lineup – Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Wylde and Charlie Benante – looked in fine form as they played a set of classics at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. After months of anticipation, the newly reformed Pantera played their first show in 21 years on Friday, December 2, when they brought a set packed with classics to Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest.
Rob Halford: Ghost Are Needed to ‘Refocus and Re-energize’ Rock Music
Rob Halford has no qualms about praising newer metal artists, especially when it comes to Ghost. In fact, he recently declared that the Swedish rock band are downright essential to saving rock music. Back in November, the Judas Priest frontman spoke with Revolver about his love for the group. Specifically,...
Stereogum
Zach Bryan Shares Christmas Message About Concert Ticket Prices, Drops Surprise Live Album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks)
Zach Bryan, who released one of the best country albums of the year, rang in Christmas with a message for his fans about concert ticket prices and a new live album called All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live From Red Rocks). “Seems there is a massive issue with fair ticket...
Here are Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford's 8 favourite Christmas songs
Metal God Rob Halford salutes the most wonderful time of the year, as he selects his eight favourite Christmas songs
Stereogum
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “SB-10”
Every year around Christmastime, Unknown Mortal Orchestra release a new track, and this year is no different. “SB-10” is out now, and it features contributions from Jake Portrait on bass, Kody Nielson on drums, and of course project mastermind Ruban Nielson on everything else. It’s nearly 45 minutes long. UMO are getting ready to put out a double album next year — details are still scant, but they revealed their plans with a new single, “I Killed Captain Cook,” in October. Listen to “SB-10” below.
Michael Stipe Set to Release First Solo Album in 2023
Former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe revealed that he will release his first solo album in 2023. “I’m working on a solo album, my first,” said Stipe. “I’m collaborating with a bunch of different musicians, and each of those songs, if I get my way—which I think I will because I’m paying for it— will be very different.”
5 of the Best Songs Written by Christine McVie —Outside of Fleetwood Mac
Christine McVie once said, “Songwriting has always been the favorite thing to do for me. Traveling and touring and living out of a suitcase, I don’t like that nomadic life. But writing songs, absolutely. I wouldn’t want to stop that.”. Luckily, she not only loved songwriting, but...
NPR
Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022
The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
Guitar World Magazine
Beatles tone blowout, Arch Enemy and Marcus King – only in the new Guitar World
It’s hard to escape the Beatles these days. Disney+ has its Get Back documentary, Capitol Records has its new-ish Revolver box set, and Guitar World has its Beatles-packed February 2023 issue!. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news,...
The Beatles: The Best Christmas Songs by the Band and Its Former Members
The Beatles' Christmas songs were mostly jams. However, The Beatles and the former Beatles released some classic Yuletide tracks.
Ringo Starr Failed to Work Actual Bubble Sounds Into The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’
A sound engineer revealed what George Harrison thought of a song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' when Ringo Starr brought the track to him.
