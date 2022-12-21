Every year around Christmastime, Unknown Mortal Orchestra release a new track, and this year is no different. “SB-10” is out now, and it features contributions from Jake Portrait on bass, Kody Nielson on drums, and of course project mastermind Ruban Nielson on everything else. It’s nearly 45 minutes long. UMO are getting ready to put out a double album next year — details are still scant, but they revealed their plans with a new single, “I Killed Captain Cook,” in October. Listen to “SB-10” below.

2 DAYS AGO