WRAL
Good news on inflation: The Fed's favorite gauge shows price increases are moderating
CNN — The trend is clear: Inflation is cooling off in America. The Federal Reserve's preferred measurement of inflation showed price increases continued to moderate in November, providing yet another welcome indication that the period of painfully high prices has peaked. The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, or PCE,...
WRAL
UK wages next year will be at their lowest level since 2006, report says
CNN — Brits hoping for a new-year salary bump to offset soaring food and energy costs may be disappointed. The average British worker's pay in 2023 is expected to fall back to 2006 levels once inflation is taken into account, according to PwC. Real wages, which factor in inflation, are expected to fall by as much as 3% in 2022 and another 2% in 2023, PwC has predicted in a report on the UK economy shared with CNN.
WRAL
New home sales rose in November, defying expectations
CNN — New home sales were up in November from the month before, even as prices remained elevated and buyers faced some of the highest mortgage rates of the year. Sales of newly constructed homes rose 5.8% in November from October, but were down 15.3% from a year ago, according to a joint report from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau. Sales also rose in October.
