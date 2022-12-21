A couple decades ago, two Jews, a Muslim and an atheist walked into a Chinese restaurant on Christmas Day. It sounds like the beginning of a joke, but it was the reality for my family for years. At the time, we had our pick of seats – most of the places we went to were mostly empty. But over the years, as the population of the greater Seattle area diversified to include more people from South Asia, Eastern Europe, and China – who didn’t usually celebrate Christmas at home with an elaborate meal – it became more difficult to get a seat in these now very busy restaurants.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO