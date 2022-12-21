Read full article on original website
Odds: Wizards, Bulls, Warriors, and Lakers Considered Most Likely Landing Spots for Gary Trent Jr.
For all the rumors surrounding Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, and potential Toronto Raptors trades in the coming months, nobody on the team is more likely to be dealt this year than Gary Trent Jr. View the original article to see embedded media. It's the simple reality of his contract situation...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant to debut Nike Ja 1's in Christmas game
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike when his team appears in its first Christmas Day game in franchise history.
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Showing ‘No Indication’ Christian Wood is Available
There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood this season. After being acquired from the Houston Rockets via trade over the summer, many assumed Wood would automatically become the Mavs' starting center. However, Dallas signed veteran center JaVale McGee in free agency two weeks later and promised him the starting gig. After McGee was benched seven games into the season, Dwight Powell took over as the starting center.
Tobias Harris Pinpoints Two Factors Behind 76ers’ Recent Success
The Philadelphia 76ers came into the 2022-2023 NBA season with sky-high expectations. To say they came up short at first would be an understatement. Through the first five games of the season, the Sixers collected just one win. While the team wasn’t ready to sound the alarms, many outsiders were panicked.
DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports
Now well past the first quarter of the 2022–23 NBA season, trade buzz around the league has started to grow. Among those whose name has been mentioned is Bulls star DeMar DeRozan. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported Thursday that “rival executives” believe DeRozan could request to be moved in...
Is Tobias Harris Overlooked? Pistons Coach Weighs In
When the Indiana Pacers came to South Philly in October, head coach Rick Carlisle mentioned that Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris deserves more credit as an offensive scorer. At the time, Harris was off to a quieter start to the year as the Sixers ran through Joel Embiid, James...
Lakers: This Hall Of Fame Laker Is Santa’s Favorite Scorer
Given that your Los Angeles Lakers are frequently featured on the NBA's marquee Christmas day scheduling, it may come as no surprise that a certain Laker superstar holds the record for most points scored on the holiday. Per Game of Inches, 18-time All-Star shooting guard Kobe Bryant notched a whopping...
PODCAST | Ranking The Most Likely Players To Be Back Next Season
James is joined by Matt Sponhour of the "Stay Hot Podcast" to help rank every Hornets player from most to least likely to be back on the team next season. With Christmas right around the corner, they also both discuss what present they would want to give the Charlotte Hornets this year.
Trae Young Could Be Traded According to Rival Executives
Major League Baseball isn't the only professional sports league with winter meetings. Currently, executives from every NBA team are in Las Vegas for the league's annual G League Winter Showcase. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, rival executives believe All-NBA point guard Trae Young could be the next player...
Goals Keep Coming for Seattle Kraken’s Jared McCann
True goal-scorers can spot opportunities where other players may not. Witness how Seattle Kraken winger Jared McCann opened the scoring against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night. From the vicinity of the penalty box, seven minutes into the first period, he lulled Vancouver goaltender Spencer Martin into thinking he was going to dump the puck into the offensive zone and follow up on the forecheck.
