Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Seethes After Last-Minute Loss to Steelers
The running back was extremely disappointed after his team’s latest loss.
Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders’ loss
Josh Jacobs has had an outstanding season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but that does not mean the star running back is satisfied with his current situation. The Raiders fell to 6-9 on the year with their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Jacobs was furious after the game and did not hide... The post Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins Passing Thoughts: Waddle’s Big Jump, Drops, Tyreek’s Mea Culpa
Jaylen Waddle is on pace to accomplish something only one other Miami Dolphins player has ever done, and it's among the many examples of the explosion of the passing game in 2022. Waddle currently leads the NFL in yards per reception (among qualifying players) at 18.02, with 1,117 yards on...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs reach 12-win mark for 5th straight year with Christmas Eve victory vs. Seahawks
The Chiefs’ performance in the first half proved more than sufficient to thwart the Seattle Seahawks. After jumping out to a double-digit lead, the Chiefs’ defense made sure the Seahawks’ capable offense wouldn’t find any momentum Saturday afternoon. The Chiefs’ defensive effort, which limited Seattle to...
Wichita Eagle
‘Chess Match’: Bobby Wagner to Face Former Teammate Russell Wilson
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner has already had two "reunion" games this year, facing his former team and division rival of the Rams, the Seattle Seahawks, twice. The veteran is now set for a third reunion, this time not with a former team but rather with an old teammate.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Jalen Hurts OUT, RB Miles Sanders New Dallas Problem?
The Dallas Cowboys seemingly caught a break on Thursday after Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni announced that star quarterback Jalen Hurts would be unable to suit up for a highly-anticipated Christmas Eve matchup between the two rivals at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. But while the absence of an MVP candidate...
Wichita Eagle
Meet the Chiefs’ latest touchdown-reception machine: running back Jerick McKinnon
Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon came into this season with just seven touchdown receptions in his first five NFL campaigns, and no more than two in any one year. Well, McKinnon recorded his sixth touchdown reception of the season on Saturday in the Chiefs’ 24-10 win against the Seattle Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-10 in Christmas Eve game
The Chiefs are home for the first time since Week 12 to welcome the Seattle Seahawks to a freezing GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Chiefs (11-3) and Seahawks (7-7), former AFC West foes, have met 52 times in the regular season, and the Chiefs hold a 33-19 edge in their all-time series. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 1-1 against Seattle since arriving in Kansas City and the Seahawks won the most recent installment in 2018.
Wichita Eagle
Raiders and Steelers Have Played Some Classics
The Las Vegas Raiders come off one miracle and head into the anniversary of another when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday evening, Christmas Eve, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception,” on which running back Franco Harris supposedly...
Wichita Eagle
Texans’ One-Win Record ‘Doesn’t Mean Anything,’ Says Titans Mike Vrabel
There's no way the Houston Texans can come oh-so-close to an upset for the third straight week ... right?. As the Texans (1-12-1) travel to Nashville to take on their AFC South rival Tennessee Titans (7-7) for a Christmas Eve matchup on Saturday, they do so looking to finally finish the job after nearly beating a pair of potential Super Bowl contenders in the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs in the past two games.
Wichita Eagle
Trey Hendrickson On Playing Through Injury: ‘We Are A Family, Guys’ Livelihoods Are At Stake’
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson missed this past week's game against Tampa Bay—but is trending towards a return on Christmas Eve. The 2023 Pro Bowler spoke with the media on Monday and made it clear why he's gutting out a wrist that's still broken. "The wrist is fine," Hendrickson...
Wichita Eagle
Most Memorable Moments at NFL Snow Games Over the Years
As we near the end of the NFL regular season each year, Mother Nature never fails to remind us of her presence. In the later months, winter weather causes bitter cold temperatures, gusty winds and blizzard conditions for NFL games across the country. From multiple feet of white powder ahead of games in Buffalo, to the infamous “Tuck Rule” game, here are some of the most memorable moments of snowy conditions at NFL games over the years.
Wichita Eagle
Musical chairs for Chiefs’ tight ends: Jody Fortson placed on IR, Blake Bell activated
For the second straight year, Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson’s season is ending on injured reserve. The Chiefs placed Fortson (elbow) on the reserve/injured list with three games remaining in the 2022 regular season, starting with Saturday’s home game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fortson, placed on IR last...
Wichita Eagle
The Chiefs played a boring football game — but with one very key development
The ball rested at the 41-yard line on fourth down, 3 yards shy of the marker, and the Seahawks elected to keep their offense on the field. Quarterback Geno Smith would drop back in the pocket and whip a pass to the left, only for Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis to swat it down incomplete.
Wichita Eagle
Nickelodeon Knows Cartoons. Now, It Knows Football and Golf, Too.
On a Tuesday afternoon in November, former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson stood patiently in a CBS studio as slime was applied to his face. A Nickelodeon crew member armed with a ketchup bottle full of the green stuff squirted tiny globs onto a rag and carefully dabbed him with it.
Wichita Eagle
Oklahoma’s Versatile 2023 Linebacker Class Will Reinforce the Core of Brent Venables’ Defense
The future spine of Oklahoma’s defense is starting to take shape under Brent Venables. In his first full recruiting cycle as the head coach for the Sooners, Venables landed a trio of linebackers that had him bristling with excitement in his Christmas-themed blazer during Wednesday’s Signing Day press conference.
Wichita Eagle
Grad-transfer cornerback leaving Florida State to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
The NCAA Transfer Portal has been filling up at a rapid pace ever since the FBS winter window opened on December 5. Players around the country have until January 18, 2023 to declare their intentions to test out the portal. On Thursday afternoon, Florida State saw another scholarship player depart...
Wichita Eagle
Podcast: Chiefs will play in Buffalo-type weather to keep pace with the Bills
The Chiefs will look to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC West playoff race when they meet the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs and Bills own 11-3 records but the Bills won the matchup earlier this season, so the Chiefs must finish with a better record to capture the No. 1 seed.
