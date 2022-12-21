ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders’ loss

Josh Jacobs has had an outstanding season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but that does not mean the star running back is satisfied with his current situation. The Raiders fell to 6-9 on the year with their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Jacobs was furious after the game and did not hide... The post Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

‘Chess Match’: Bobby Wagner to Face Former Teammate Russell Wilson

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner has already had two "reunion" games this year, facing his former team and division rival of the Rams, the Seattle Seahawks, twice. The veteran is now set for a third reunion, this time not with a former team but rather with an old teammate.
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys vs. Eagles: Jalen Hurts OUT, RB Miles Sanders New Dallas Problem?

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly caught a break on Thursday after Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni announced that star quarterback Jalen Hurts would be unable to suit up for a highly-anticipated Christmas Eve matchup between the two rivals at AT&T Stadium on Saturday. But while the absence of an MVP candidate...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-10 in Christmas Eve game

The Chiefs are home for the first time since Week 12 to welcome the Seattle Seahawks to a freezing GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Chiefs (11-3) and Seahawks (7-7), former AFC West foes, have met 52 times in the regular season, and the Chiefs hold a 33-19 edge in their all-time series. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 1-1 against Seattle since arriving in Kansas City and the Seahawks won the most recent installment in 2018.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Raiders and Steelers Have Played Some Classics

The Las Vegas Raiders come off one miracle and head into the anniversary of another when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday evening, Christmas Eve, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Steelers will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception,” on which running back Franco Harris supposedly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Texans’ One-Win Record ‘Doesn’t Mean Anything,’ Says Titans Mike Vrabel

There's no way the Houston Texans can come oh-so-close to an upset for the third straight week ... right?. As the Texans (1-12-1) travel to Nashville to take on their AFC South rival Tennessee Titans (7-7) for a Christmas Eve matchup on Saturday, they do so looking to finally finish the job after nearly beating a pair of potential Super Bowl contenders in the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs in the past two games.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Most Memorable Moments at NFL Snow Games Over the Years

As we near the end of the NFL regular season each year, Mother Nature never fails to remind us of her presence. In the later months, winter weather causes bitter cold temperatures, gusty winds and blizzard conditions for NFL games across the country. From multiple feet of white powder ahead of games in Buffalo, to the infamous “Tuck Rule” game, here are some of the most memorable moments of snowy conditions at NFL games over the years.
Wichita Eagle

Nickelodeon Knows Cartoons. Now, It Knows Football and Golf, Too.

On a Tuesday afternoon in November, former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson stood patiently in a CBS studio as slime was applied to his face. A Nickelodeon crew member armed with a ketchup bottle full of the green stuff squirted tiny globs onto a rag and carefully dabbed him with it.
Wichita Eagle

Podcast: Chiefs will play in Buffalo-type weather to keep pace with the Bills

The Chiefs will look to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC West playoff race when they meet the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs and Bills own 11-3 records but the Bills won the matchup earlier this season, so the Chiefs must finish with a better record to capture the No. 1 seed.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy