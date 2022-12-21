There's no way the Houston Texans can come oh-so-close to an upset for the third straight week ... right?. As the Texans (1-12-1) travel to Nashville to take on their AFC South rival Tennessee Titans (7-7) for a Christmas Eve matchup on Saturday, they do so looking to finally finish the job after nearly beating a pair of potential Super Bowl contenders in the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs in the past two games.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO