ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Winter storm causes widespread holiday travel chaos

The nightmare before Christmas has become the meltdown after Christmas, as travelers are stranded at airports across the U.S. Southwest Airlines canceled close to 50% of its flights on Christmas Day, and nearly 75% of their flights Monday. Tanya Rivero has the latest.
CBS News

Deadly winter weather hits Japan as heavy snow piles up in northern regions

Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services and causing 11 deaths by Saturday. More snowfall over the Christmas weekend brought the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93 by Monday morning, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Many of them had fallen while removing snow from the roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of snow sliding off rooftops.
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

High wind headed to the Mid-Columbia brings the possibility of power outages, how to prepare

PROSSER, Wash. — On Tuesday, high winds in western Oregon left thousands of customers without power. That same system was bound for the east, including the Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia region. Troy Berglund with Benton REA said the best way to get through a power outage is preparation. “Having an emergency preparedness kit, cell phone fully charged, batteries on hand for...
PROSSER, WA
CBS News

Travelers stranded at Newark Liberty International Airport

Travelers were left stranded at Newark Liberty Airport after flights were delayed or canceled on December 26, 2002 due to adverse weather conditions. This footage, filmed by Avery Carmichael, shows crowds of people crowded around baggage claim at Newark Airport in New Jersey.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS News

Driving ban remains in effect in Buffalo as storm's death toll rises

State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo's snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York's deadliest storm in at least two generations. Even as suburban roads and most major highways in the area reopened, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights after winter snowstorm

The winter storm that disrupted thousands of travel plans over the weekend has created an epic pile-on of flight cancellations for Southwest Airlines, leaving thousands of families stranded, with some waiting for days to fly back home. Two-thirds of Southwest's flights had been canceled as of Monday afternoon, according to...
DALLAS, TX
CBS News

Atmospheric river hits California. Here's what that means.

As the United States begins to recover from a week of severe weather that left dozens dead, more storms are already in the forecast. An atmospheric river began moving through California on Tuesday, with another atmospheric river predicted for later in the week. Tuesday's storm, which Matt Sitkowski — science...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Rain, snow hits West Coast

While the Northeast isn't out of the woods just yet, another major storm is hammering the West Coast. The threat of flash flooding is high, and heavy snow is expected in some areas. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has the forecast.
CBS News

Massive winter storm kills at least 55 in the U.S.

A state of emergency is in effect in New York after a deadly winter storm dumped up to four feet of snow in Buffalo and other parts of the state. President Biden spoke to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to offer federal assistance as the death toll climbed to at least 55 people across the U.S. Nancy Chen has more.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

Death toll rises after monster winter storm

Most roads in western New York are still clogged with snow and abandoned vehicles due to a monster storm. State police are using armed vehicles to clear the roads, and the National Guard has arrived in Buffalo to help with the cleanup. Michael George reports.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

CBS News

584K+
Followers
76K+
Post
420M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy