Winter storm causes widespread holiday travel chaos
The nightmare before Christmas has become the meltdown after Christmas, as travelers are stranded at airports across the U.S. Southwest Airlines canceled close to 50% of its flights on Christmas Day, and nearly 75% of their flights Monday. Tanya Rivero has the latest.
Deadly winter weather hits Japan as heavy snow piles up in northern regions
Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services and causing 11 deaths by Saturday. More snowfall over the Christmas weekend brought the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93 by Monday morning, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Many of them had fallen while removing snow from the roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of snow sliding off rooftops.
High wind headed to the Mid-Columbia brings the possibility of power outages, how to prepare
PROSSER, Wash. — On Tuesday, high winds in western Oregon left thousands of customers without power. That same system was bound for the east, including the Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia region. Troy Berglund with Benton REA said the best way to get through a power outage is preparation. “Having an emergency preparedness kit, cell phone fully charged, batteries on hand for...
CBS News
Travelers stranded at Newark Liberty International Airport
Travelers were left stranded at Newark Liberty Airport after flights were delayed or canceled on December 26, 2002 due to adverse weather conditions. This footage, filmed by Avery Carmichael, shows crowds of people crowded around baggage claim at Newark Airport in New Jersey.
Driving ban remains in effect in Buffalo as storm's death toll rises
State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo's snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York's deadliest storm in at least two generations. Even as suburban roads and most major highways in the area reopened, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned...
Thousands without power as deadly winter storm's deep freeze stretches through Christmas Day
Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has gripped much of the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses. CBS News...
Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights after winter snowstorm
The winter storm that disrupted thousands of travel plans over the weekend has created an epic pile-on of flight cancellations for Southwest Airlines, leaving thousands of families stranded, with some waiting for days to fly back home. Two-thirds of Southwest's flights had been canceled as of Monday afternoon, according to...
Atmospheric river hits California. Here's what that means.
As the United States begins to recover from a week of severe weather that left dozens dead, more storms are already in the forecast. An atmospheric river began moving through California on Tuesday, with another atmospheric river predicted for later in the week. Tuesday's storm, which Matt Sitkowski — science...
Rain, snow hits West Coast
While the Northeast isn't out of the woods just yet, another major storm is hammering the West Coast. The threat of flash flooding is high, and heavy snow is expected in some areas. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has the forecast.
Massive winter storm blasts through the U.S. with frigid temperatures
Freezing temperatures and nearly 50 inches of snow blasted through Buffalo, NY over the holiday weekend. It is the worst winter storm to hit the area since 1977. As the death toll continues to rise, the state of emergency remains in place. Dave Greber reports.
Eye Opener: Buffalo winter storm death toll continues to climb
The death toll rises in Buffalo, New York, from a brutal weekend storm. Also, travel chaos continues, as airlines struggle to bounce back from massive disruptions. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Travelers "beyond frustrated" by Southwest Airlines cancellations: "It's been hell"
The winter storm that disrupted travel plans over the weekend and created an epic pile-on of flight cancellations for Southwest Airlines left the carrier's passengers "beyond frustrated," as one put it to CBS DFW. Thousands of families were stranded, with some waiting days to board planes. Now, two Democratic senators...
Warmer temperatures ahead across U.S. after deep freeze
More moderate temperatures are expected Wednesday after the deep freeze in the eastern U.S. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has the forecast.
Winter storm leaves Buffalo under several feet of snow
A powerful blizzard over the weekend killed more than two dozen people in western New York and dumped several feet of snow on the city of Buffalo.
Massive winter storm kills at least 55 in the U.S.
A state of emergency is in effect in New York after a deadly winter storm dumped up to four feet of snow in Buffalo and other parts of the state. President Biden spoke to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to offer federal assistance as the death toll climbed to at least 55 people across the U.S. Nancy Chen has more.
At least 27 people dead in Buffalo-area snowstorm
A deadly storm that has spanned the country is leaving many families snowed-in in Buffalo, New York. WIVB Buffalo reporter Dave Greber joins "CBS News Mornings" with a look at the situation there and how it compares to blizzards in years past.
Death toll rises after monster winter storm
Most roads in western New York are still clogged with snow and abandoned vehicles due to a monster storm. State police are using armed vehicles to clear the roads, and the National Guard has arrived in Buffalo to help with the cleanup. Michael George reports.
Buffalo mayor says city needs help after deadly winter storm, one of its worst ever
Buffalo, New York, has been hard hit by the massive winter storm, with multiple deaths and many people stranded as rescue workers struggle to dig through the more than 43 inches of snow. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown joins CBS News to discuss the response efforts.
Flight canceled? Experts share advice about what you can do.
With a massive storm snarling travel across the U.S. and Canada this weekend, thousands of travelers have been stuck at airports — or waiting in long lines or on hold on the phone trying to rebook their flights. More than 2,800 flights had already been canceled in the U.S....
New York restaurant covered in icicles after winter storm
This restaurant in Hamburg, New York, was covered in icicles on Monday after being hit by freezing temperatures in a recent blizzard.
