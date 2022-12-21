Read full article on original website
3 Chicago Fire characters who probably won’t be back in season 11
Chicago Fire has had plenty of deaths over the years. In season 11 alone, we bore witness to the shocking death of Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) when he attempted to rescue a civilian from a burning building. The characters who bite the dust are the one that are guaranteed not...
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Episode 9: [Spoiler] Dies in Shocking Mid-Season Finale
Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) was determined to take down suspected trafficker Sean O'Neal in the 'Chicago P.D.' mid-season finale.
Chicago Fire Bosses Talk Bringing Back [Spoiler] to 'Wreck Some Lives'
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Fire. Proceed at your own risk! Here comes trouble! On Wednesday’s Chicago Fire fall finale, an incident between Carver and a city employee during a rescue call sparked an IAD investigation. But even more shocking than the grenade that detonated at the end of the episode, leaving Carver and Stella’s lives in jeopardy, was who strode into Firehouse 51 earlier in the hour to question Carver: It was Violet’s disgraced former paramedic partner Emma (played by Caitlin Carver), who is now somehow working for IAD! (With an episode title like “Nemesis,” maybe we should...
Is Maggie Lockwood leaving Chicago Med in season 8?
Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) has had an emotionally taxing season on Chicago Med. Not only was the character involved in a car accident, but she was watched as her daughter, Vanessa (Asjha Cooper), decided to leave Gaffney Medical Center to pursue a different career path. That’s not even mentioning the...
Who died in the Chicago PD season 10 fall finale? (SPOILERS)
Death was always in the cards. The tenth season of Chicago PD has been a grim affair, and all of it has been building to a fall finale that was going to provide closure. Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) wasn’t going to budge when it came to pursuing murder suspect Sean O’Neal (Jefferson White), and his dad, the police chief (Michael Gaston), wasn’t going to hand him over.
‘Chicago P.D.’: 3 Characters Most Likely to Die in 2023
Will any main characters die when 'Chicago P.D.' Season 10 returns in January 2023? Here's what we suspect may happen.
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos Has Next To Nothing In Common With Hailey
Before landing her role on the One Chicago franchise show "Chicago P.D.," Tracy Spiridakos had already assembled a resume chock full of impressive small-screen credits. That includes appearances in lauded shows like "Supernatural," "The L Word," "Revolution," and "Bates Motel." It's safe to say, however, that landing the role of Detective Hailey Upton on "Chicago P.D." was a legit career changer for the actor.
‘Chicago Med’: How Brian Tee & Yaya DaCosta Exit NBC Drama Series
SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals major plot points from tonight’s episode of NBC’s Chicago Med titled “This Could Be The Start of Something New.” Tonight’s fall finale of NBC’s Chicago Med is bittersweet, as viewers will once again say goodbye to April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta), this time alongside her husband Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) as they embark on a new adventure. Related Story 'Chicago Med' Star Brian Tee To Exit After 8 Seasons; Will Return To Direct Related Story How To Watch Golden Globes Nominations Next Week; George & Mayan Lopez To Emcee Early-Morning Unveil Related Story Keke Palmer Reflects On 'SNL' Hosting Debut & Calls...
‘Chicago Med’ Producers Reveal What Happens To Ethan Choi After Brian Tee’s Exit
Brian Tee, who plays Ethan Choi on Chicago Med, is leaving the show after 8 seasons on the NBC drama. His last appearance will be him tying the knot to April Sexton, played by Yaya DaCosta, and executive producers of the show are revealing what will happen to the couple after Tee’s exit. “They’re starting a mobile clinic so that together they can take first-rate medical care to underserved neighborhoods in Chicago,” co-showrunner Andrew Schneider told People about the fate of Ethan and April. Schneider said that Ethan and April would “remain in town” which leaves the door open for Tee to...
Singer and TV star [REDACTED] joins Chicago Fire cast
Chicago Fire has a seemingly endless supply of aces up its sleeve. The firefighting drama has teased some major developments between Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) in the mid-season finale, and now it seems, there will be a new character thrown into the mix. Little is known...
Chicago Fire Bosses Warn 'Hell May Rain Down Upon Carver' in Fall Finale
Chicago Fire‘s newest recruit is in hot water. In this Wednesday’s fall finale (airing at 9/8c on NBC), Firehouse 51 is called to a rescue on a bridge, during which the crew’s most recent addition Carver “gets into a bit of skirmish with a city employee,” co-showrunner Derek Haas previews, “and when you mess with a city employee, who lodges a complaint, it doesn’t just go to where Boden can easily solve this and say, ‘Hey, you two work it out.'” Unfortunately for the firefighter, the incident “goes up, internally, into the headquarters. The Chicago Fire Department full apparatus gets triggered. And...
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo Praises Taylor Kinney For A Difficult Stunt In The Chicago River
As hard-charging first responders on NBC's red-hot rating generator "Chicago Fire," firefighters Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have one thing in common: both characters on this One Chicago hit take quite a beating in the line of duty. And while the actors portraying this fan-favorite Firehouse 51 duo don't suffer as much abuse as appears to be dealt out to their alter-egos on screen, they nonetheless do sometimes end up in physically trying situations.
Country Singer Jana Kramer Joins The Cast Of Chicago Fire
It looks like Jana Kramer will be part of the "Chicago Fire" team, at least in some way. The country singer, whose songs "I Got the Boy" and "Why Ya Wanna" both entered Billboard's Country Airplay Top Ten, posted as much on her Instagram on December 1. The post shows three photos of her in costume, posing with Taylor Kinney, who plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the beloved NBC "One Chicago" universe drama.
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Was Granted Permission To Use Live Ammunition In One Scene
After playing Detective Jay Halstead since the beginning, Jesse Lee Soffer recently left "Chicago P.D." in Season 10 much to fans' devastation. The show debuted in 2014 and is a beloved part of Chicago Wednesdays on NBC alongside "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med." The police drama follows the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, which handles organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders, and more.
Will Sam Carver die in Chicago Fire season 11?
Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) is in trouble. The character has struggled to find his footing in the 51, given his strained dynamic with Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and his confrontational manner, which lead to him nearly being penalized by a fire victim. Of course, things ramped up in the...
Why Dr. Dupre From Chicago Med Looks So Familiar
Season 8 of "Chicago Med" is certainly a roller-coaster of emotions, tense scenes involving split-second decisions, and new improvements to the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Major events thus far have seen a long-gestating relationship between April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) finally come to fruition, supply chain issues that have caused the doctors of "Chicago Med" to run into some serious problems, and of course a brand new operating room with a brand new doctor, Dr. Petra Dupre (Mishael Morgan).
‘Big Sky’ Actress T.V. Carpio Joins ‘Chicago Med’ in Recurring Role
T.V. Carpio, the actress who has appeared in shows such as Big Sky and The Client List, has joined the NBC medical drama Chicago Med in a recurring role. As reported by Deadline, Carpio will portray Dr. Grace Song, a new doctor hired by Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz), and is set to shake things up when the show returns in 2023. The casting comes following several cast departures, including Brian Tee, Asjha Cooper, Sarah Rafferty, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard.
Chicago PD Showrunner Says Trafficker Sean Creepily Views Upton As A Soulmate
Roughly halfway through its 10th season on the air, it's safe to say "Chicago P.D." has entered another dramatic transitional phase. And as it is, transitions have been a big part of the Season 10 narrative, with Detective Jay Halstead (O.G. series star Jesse Lee Soffer) making a swift and decidedly unexpected exit from the show early in the action. While "Chicago P.D." creatives moved quickly to fill the void in the Intelligence Unit with relative newcomer Danny Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar), Halstead's absence continues to play havoc with his partner and wife, Det. Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).
