Washington State

Wall Street points higher ahead of consumer, home sales data

By ELAINE KURTENBACH and MATT OTT
 4 days ago
Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading Wednesday, extending small gains from the day before that snapped a four-day losing streak.

The future for the S&P 500 advanced 0.7% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.9% higher.

Nike jumped 11% in before the opening bell after posting better-than-expected second quarter sales and profits.

There is new data coming out Wednesday on home sales, as well as the Conference Board's consumer confidence report for December. Home sales have declined for nine straight months as interest rates doubled over the past year. Inflation, rising interest rates and major layoffs in the tech sector sent consumer confidence in November to its lowest level since July.

Markets have taken a beating in 2022 as the Federal Reserve has raised its key borrowing rate seven times this year in an effort to cool the economy and extinguish four-decade high inflation. Many economists fear the Fed's aggressive fight against inflation — which the central bank has said will continue into 2023 — will result in a recession.

On Tuesday, markets turned their attention to Japan, where its central bank in a surprise move expanded the cap yield of the 10-year Japanese government bond to 0.50%, from 0.25%.

The Bank of Japan has kept its key lending rate at minus 0.1% for years, trying to spur growth by keeping credit ultra cheap. It was the last holdout among major, industrialized economies to raise rates and it rattled world markets Tuesday, with bond yields pushing higher.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped back down to 3.66% after rising to 3.72% late Tuesday. That yield helps set rates for mortgages and other economy-setting loans, which has already meant particular pain for the U.S. housing market.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which tends to more closely track expectations for action from the Federal Reserve, dipped slightly to 4.22%.

Higher yields make borrowing more expensive, slowing the economy. That can alleviate upward pressure on prices, but it also pulls prices for stocks and other investments lower.

The widening gap between the BOJ’s benchmark rate and rising interest rates in the U.S. and other economies has weakened the yen against the U.S. dollar and other currencies, causing prices for imported oil, consumer goods and industrial inputs to surge and adding to pressures on its economy.

Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.7%, to 26,387.72, a day after the Bank of Japan's surprise move sent it tumbling 2.5%.

Central banks around the world have been raising rates at an explosive clip and a growing number of economists and investors see a recession arriving in 2023. Both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have pledged to keep raising rates into next year to be sure they get inflation under control.

At the same time, fresh waves of COVID-19 infections in China, Japan and other countries are casting a shadow over pandemic recoveries.

In other Asian trading, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.3% to 19,160.49 and the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.2% to 3,068.41.

South Korea's Kospi lost 0.2% to 2,328.95. In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.3% to 7,115.10. Shares rose in Bangkok and Taiwan but fell in Mumbai.

In Europe at midday, Germany’s DAX rose 0.9%, while the CAC 40 in Paris jumped 1.2% and Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 1%.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar rose to 131.90 Japanese yen from 131.62 yen. Tokyo’s surprise move on Tuesday had pulled the dollar 4% lower against the yen.

The euro inched up to $1.0635 from $1.0626.

U.S. benchmark crude oil gained $1.96 to $78.05 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 1.2% on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, picked up $1.87 to $81.86 per barrel.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% while the Dow industrials climbed 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite barely budged, closing less than 0.1% higher. Small company stocks outdid the broader market, lifting the Russell 2000 index 0.5%.

——

Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok; Ott reported from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

An inflation meaasure watched by the Fed eases to 5.5%

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A measure of inflation closely watched by the Federal Reserve slowed last month, another sign that a long surge in consumer prices seems to be easing. Friday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 5.5% in November from a year earlier, down from a revised 6.1% increase in October and the smallest gain since October 2021. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation was up 4.7% over the previous year. That was also the smallest increase since October 2021.
Tesla stock has plummeted since Elon Musk took over Twitter. Here's why.

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Tesla stock has plummeted since CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter, falling more than 45% in about over two months. In all, the company's stock has dropped more than 65% since January, when Musk began investing in Twitter. By comparison, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen about half as far over that period.
Disney and Nike Share a Tough and Wild Story Together

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) began 2022 flying high. The blue chip index reached its all-time closing zenith at 36,799.65 points on Jan. 4, 2022. But from there, the rest of the year was rocky. Volatility shook stock values all year long, as investors were spooked by fallout from...
China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant

Could the COVID-19 surge in China unleash a new coronavirus mutant on the world?. Scientists don’t know but worry that might happen. It could be similar to omicron variants circulating there now. It could be a combination of strains. Or something entirely different, they say. “China has a population...
22 dead as savage US blizzard cuts power, snarls travel

More than 200,000 Americans woke up without power on Christmas morning as a days-long winter megastorm that hammered several eastern US states Sunday left more than 20 people dead. But the figure dropped substantially by Sunday, although more than 200,000 customers in eastern states still lacked power.
White House: Russia's Wagner received arms from North Korea

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, has taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces as it fights side-by-side with Russian troops in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman...
China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended what he said was his country's position of impartiality on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the...
