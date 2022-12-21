ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Prisma Health gives tips on how to stay warm in these freezing temperatures

Prisma Health held a virtual press conference Friday afternoon, providing tips and guidelines on how to stay warm in these unusual temperatures in the Midlands. A few things to note: The three most at risk individuals are the elderly, children, and those with chronic medical conditions. "Our first recommendation for...
WACH FOX News: Tracking Santa

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Everyone at WACH FOX News is wishing you a Merry Christmas. We've been tracking Santa all Christmas Eve. Take a look at his journey through the Midlands.
Nearly 1,500 Fairfield Electric customers were affected by power outages

Fairfield County, S.C. (WACH) — Power problems are an issue all across the Midlands and the state. Crews were up before the sun this morning. In anticipation of the arctic blast, the Fairfield Electric Company experienced a large number of outages. But they were ready and hit the streets early.
Wind chill temps dropped below 0 across the Midlands on Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- The arctic blast has dropped temperatures down to numbers we haven't seen in years. More importantly, powerful winds overnight pushed wind chill temperatures down below 0 in many places. Temperatures on their own dropped down to the mid to lower teens. Columbia didn't get cold enough...
One person dead after Christmas Eve car crash

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after an early morning crash. It happened around six this morning on Heyward Brockington road. South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person in a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the centerline and hit a tree. That person died at the scene.
Electric companies start rolling outages, urge energy conservation

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — This bitter cold is affecting energy companies. Both Santee Cooper and Dominion Energy are asking people to conserve energy. Santee Cooper has been having temporary, managed 30 minute rolling outages. They say it’s to reduce strain on the electric grid and prevent a more severe situation.
Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
South Florence four-star QB flips and signs with South Carolina

(WACH) — Friday marked a Merry Flipmas for South Carolina football as South Florence four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers flipped and signed with the Gamecocks. Sellers, the No. 5 recruit in the state, has been verbally committed to Syracuse since March is fresh off a dominant senior season. He complete...
