Police: Man killed cat for ‘making noises’

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after investigators said he admitted to killing a cat after throwing it on the ground and attempting to drown it.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Christopher Zacker on charges of animal cruelty, WJAC reported.

Troopers went to investigate after a 911 caller hung up on Dec. 18 and found a woman sitting in her vehicle outside a residence, according to WTAJ. The woman told troopers that Zacker had killed her cat and was inside the house with a knife.

The woman told police Zacker had taken her 18-year-old tuxedo cat and “slammed it on the floor a couple of times,” and when she then tried to leave the home with the cat, Zacker took it and tried to drown it in a bowl of water, WJAC reported. The woman told police she saw Zacker grab a knife before he threw the animal outside.

When troopers asked Zacker to come outside, he allegedly admitted to killing the animal because it was “making noises,” according to WTAJ. The woman told troopers that the cat had been on a table making noises when Zacker got upset.

Officers said the cat was found dead inside the home and that there was a pool of blood near the cat’s head, WJAC reported.

Zacker was taken to the Blair County Prison on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals and criminal mischief. He was held on $30,000 bail, according to WJAC.

