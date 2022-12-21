Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Father Fred Foundation to close due to incoming blizzard
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Father Fred Foundation in Traverse City will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, due to a blizzard that is expected to hit northern Michigan on Thursday afternoon. "Many of our volunteers are seniors with lengthy commutes and the safety of everyone is our priority,"...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City garages offer free parking due to blizzard
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Due to the impending blizzard, the Hardy Garage and Old Town Garage in Downtown Traverse City will offer free parking beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday. “We encourage all downtown visitors to utilize the parking garages over the next few days to keep the streets...
UpNorthLive.com
Advice from northern Michigan snowplow driver
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's been a busy day for road crews who've been working non-stop to keep the roads as clear as possible. Not everyone can avoid driving in a blizzard, especially when it's your job. "Our job is to get people home,” John Drzewiecki said.
UpNorthLive.com
6 credit card skimmers found at Petoskey gas station
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Six credit card skimmers were discovered Thursday at a gas station in Petoskey, according to Jennifer Holton, the communications director for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The skimmers were found at a gas station located at 3916 Charlevoix Road in Petoskey. The...
UpNorthLive.com
Tow truck drivers on standby to help blizzard-struck travelers
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tow truck companies in northern Michigan expect to be busy over the next 24 hours. B & D Trucks & Parts & Towing in Antrim County has its six trucks warmed up in the garage and ready to go. Tow truck drivers are reminding everyone...
UpNorthLive.com
Snowmobiler rescued after falling through ice
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A snowmobiler is recovering in the hospital after falling through the ice on Healy Lake around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Gutowski said his deputies were dispatched after a friend who was with the victim lost...
UpNorthLive.com
Lober brothers share special spot in national coaching hall of fame
TRAVERSE CITY -- Everyone in the community is aware of the contributions John and Bob Lober have had on sports here in northern Michigan. John is the legendary track and field and cross country coach who just retired from Traverse City Central last year while Bob led up the Trojan golf program for several decades and helped establish the Traverse City Junior Golf Association.
