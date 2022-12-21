Read full article on original website
3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
3 teams that should start preparing an offer for Sean Payton
Sean Payton may only be out of the NFL for one season, but the New Orleans Saints would have to trade away his rights first. It seems as though Sean Payton’s NFL coaching retirement may have only been to get out of a bad situation with the New Orleans Saints.
Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders’ loss
Josh Jacobs has had an outstanding season with the Las Vegas Raiders, but that does not mean the star running back is satisfied with his current situation. The Raiders fell to 6-9 on the year with their 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday. Jacobs was furious after the game and did not hide... The post Josh Jacobs had concerning comments after Raiders’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Network ruins Steelers tribute to Franco Harris: Fans get furious
Football fans weren’t happy about NFL Network cutting away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to the late Franco Harris during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday was a somber day for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fanbase. On Tuesday, legendary running back Franco Harris...
Payton In, McCarthy Fired? Cowboys Odd Rumor via PFT (Again)
For some, the concept of the Dallas Cowboys firing coach Mike McCarthy and hiring Sean Payton is not "back'' ... because it never left.
Alabama Football: Coach Saban continues to lock down the state
Coach Nick Saban and Alabama football are on a well-documented and historic run of success, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. Saban has drawn blue chip recruits from all over the country, from New Jersey product Minkah Fitzpatrick to Tua Tagovailoa in Hawai’i. However, he has...
Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better
What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
3 reasons the Eagles can win the Super Bowl, and 1 reason they won’t
The Philadelphia Eagles have the best record in the NFL and are on their way to the NFC’s No.1 seed. Here is why they may, or may not, be champs in the end. At 13-1 through 15 weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles hold the best record in all of football and are a shoo-in for the NFC’s top seed in the playoffs. They are inarguably the most complete team in the league.
Alabama Football Sugar Bowl History and seven memorable games
Alabama Football has played in 16 Sugar Bowls, with one being the 1992 National Championship Game. The Alabama Crimson Tide history goes back to Jan. 1, 1945, when the Duke Blue Devils beat the Crimson Tide 29-26. One story about the 1945 Sugar Bowl is about the coach who wasn’t...
