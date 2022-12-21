ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Cardinals making same mistakes with Nolan Arenado as Rockies?

There is a familiar movie that could well be playing in the mind of Nolan Arenado as this offseason grinds along. It’s a movie that he saw play out with the Colorado Rockies and it did not have anything near a Hollywood ending for his time in Denver. And, at the moment, the sequel may not be looking much better now that he is wearing a St. Louis Cardinals uniform.
FanSided

MLB rumors: Chicago White Sox may foil New York Mets plan

After watching a historic spending spree, it may be hard to believe that the New York Mets actually may not be able to acquire everyone the franchise wants this offseason. However, MLB rumors floating out there say the Chicago White Sox may actually do just that. MLB rumors: Chicago White...
FanSided

Trevor Bauer reinstatement puts pressure squarely on Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers cannot kick the Trevor Bauer can down the road any longer. According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, Bauer’s 324 game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy has been reduced to 194 games. Based on the length of the suspension, and his time served while on administrative leave, Bauer is eligible to pitch immediately.
FanSided

Craig Kimbrel heads to Philadelphia Phillies in predictable move

If there was going to be one team to give Craig Kimbrel a chance to close, it was going to be the Philadelphia Phillies. After all, Dave Dombrowski had brought Kimbrel to the Red Sox during the 2015-16 offseason in a trade with the Padres. He is now with the Phillies and the Phillies do need a closer. Kimbrel had been a free agent and looking for an opportunity.
