St. Louis Cardinals making same mistakes with Nolan Arenado as Rockies?
There is a familiar movie that could well be playing in the mind of Nolan Arenado as this offseason grinds along. It’s a movie that he saw play out with the Colorado Rockies and it did not have anything near a Hollywood ending for his time in Denver. And, at the moment, the sequel may not be looking much better now that he is wearing a St. Louis Cardinals uniform.
MLB rumors: Chicago White Sox may foil New York Mets plan
After watching a historic spending spree, it may be hard to believe that the New York Mets actually may not be able to acquire everyone the franchise wants this offseason. However, MLB rumors floating out there say the Chicago White Sox may actually do just that. MLB rumors: Chicago White...
Predicting Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the majors
Outlining a possible timeline for Marcelo Mayer’s Boston Red Sox debut. The Boston Red Sox have made some moves this offseason, but not all of them went over well with the fans. This free agency period has given us a good idea of top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the Major Leagues.
MLB rumors: Potential Red Sox-Marlins trade, San Diego Padres
The San Francisco Giants may have pulled Michael Conforto off the MLB free agent board, but there are still are plenty of MLB rumors floating around as teams try to strengthen their rosters ahead of the New Year. MLB rumors: Is a Boston Red Sox-Miami Marlins trade brewing?. According to...
Trevor Bauer reinstatement puts pressure squarely on Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers cannot kick the Trevor Bauer can down the road any longer. According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, Bauer’s 324 game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy has been reduced to 194 games. Based on the length of the suspension, and his time served while on administrative leave, Bauer is eligible to pitch immediately.
Craig Kimbrel heads to Philadelphia Phillies in predictable move
If there was going to be one team to give Craig Kimbrel a chance to close, it was going to be the Philadelphia Phillies. After all, Dave Dombrowski had brought Kimbrel to the Red Sox during the 2015-16 offseason in a trade with the Padres. He is now with the Phillies and the Phillies do need a closer. Kimbrel had been a free agent and looking for an opportunity.
