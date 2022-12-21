Read full article on original website
Lakers get hustled by LeBron James again in loss to Hornets
The Los Angeles Lakers have one more game to play before the unofficial start of the NBA season on Christmas day. The Lake Show looked to break a two-game losing streak by playing the Charlotte Hornets, who are making a run in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes with a record of 8-24.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant to debut Nike Ja 1's in Christmas game
Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant will debut his first signature shoe with Nike when his team appears in its first Christmas Day game in franchise history.
NBA best bets, prop bets today (back Grizzlies, Nuggets on Christmas slate)
Whether you’re unwrapping presents, spending time with loved ones, or in my case, finishing up Chinese food leftovers from the night before, Christmas day is often best-spent flipping on the television and binging some of the best regular season action the NBA has to offer. Today offers a five-game...
Top NBA Picks and Predictions Today (Best Bets for Every Christmas Day Game)
Merry Christmas to everyone this freezing winter day!. I celebrated my Christmas Eve with a two platefuls of Chinese food last night, so I'm fully carb-loaded up and ready to tune in and wager on all of today's games, including an Eastern Conference semifinals rematch between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the middle matchup of Sunday's all day five-game set.
Lakers listed as a favorite to land prominent trade target
The Los Angeles Lakers went from needing to make a trade to improve the roster to needing to make a trade to save the season. With Anthony Davis out for at least a month, the Lakers need to do whatever it takes to keep the 2022-23 season from going underwater.
3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
Texans Defense Shines, 'Slows Down' Derrick Henry In Win vs. Titans
The Houston Texans ended a nine-game losing streak due to the performance of their defense in a win over the Titans.
Payton In, McCarthy Fired? Cowboys Odd Rumor via PFT (Again)
For some, the concept of the Dallas Cowboys firing coach Mike McCarthy and hiring Sean Payton is not "back'' ... because it never left.
NBA rumors: 3 new players could hit the trade market, 1 comes off
NBA rumors are heating up as the trade deadline gets closer and several struggling teams may be reconsidering who they trade and who they keep. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report rounded up the latest NBA rumors today, with a piece that touched on several surprising players who could be working their way onto the trade market as February draws closer, along with one other player who was presumed to be available but now may be staying put.
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys
It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
