Sunny and a little warmer for Christmas, another freeze tonight
Temps warmed above freezing today, with sunshine for Christmas across Southeast Louisiana. “We woke up with temperatures in the 20s for everyone except in the New Orleans metro, where it was in the low 30s,”
Intense Buffalo Blizzard Results in Multiple Deaths on Christmas Day
Buffalo, New York is in the midst of one of the worst blizzards the city has ever seen, and on Christmas Day, the winter storms have brought the death count to seven people. Yesterday, hundreds of motorists hunkered down in their vehicles on Buffalo streets as the blizzard raged on, causing whiteout conditions that forced folks to stay put. Unfortunately, while waiting out the storm and waiting for help, several people lost their lives.
Thousands of flights grounded as winter storm death toll rises to 18
Millions of people across the United States and Canada spent Christmas Day hunkered down against freezing conditions after Winter Storm Elliott left many dead, cut power, trapped residents inside their homes, and disrupted thousands of flights.Temperatures dropped to as low as -40C in some places, and the scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.About 60 per cent of the US population was under some sort of winter weather advisory or warning on Sunday, as temperatures plummeted to drastically below normal from east of the...
