Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Fireball in the sky’: 15 killed after fuel tanker explodes in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG — At least 15 people were killed and another 300 were injured after a fuel tanker exploded in South Africa on Saturday, authorities said. According to officials, the tanker became lodged under a low bridge in the town of Boksburg, the BBC reported. Sparks flew from the tanker,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
DC National Guard commander 'strongly' considered sending troops to Capitol without approval, Jan. 6 report says
The commander of the Washington, DC, National Guard, Major Gen. William Walker, "strongly" considered deploying troops to the US Capitol on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, without approval from his superiors even if it meant he would have to resign the next day, according to the final report from the House January 6 select committee.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US veterans groups call on Biden for help in Afghan soldier's asylum case
A coalition of US veterans groups is calling on President Joe Biden to intervene in the case of an Afghan national who fought alongside US forces and is now facing deportation after being detained at the US-Mexico border. Abdul Wasi Safi, called Wasi, was apprehended by US Border Patrol in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US believes Wagner mercenary group is expanding influence and took delivery of North Korean arms
Newly downgraded US intelligence suggests the Russian mercenary group Wagner has assumed expanded influence and is recruiting convicts -- including some with serious medical conditions -- from prisons to supplement Moscow's flagging military. The group recently took delivery of arms from North Korea, a top US official said, a sign...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Military children grapple with parents being deployed over the holidays
Twenty-two-month-old Leo hits me playfully with his pillow. "Daddy pillow!" he says proudly. Daddy pillows -- or mommy pillows, if it's mom who's deployed -- are depictions of mom or dad in portable, squeezable and, most importantly, washable form. My kids have one -- lots of military kids do -- because they're great for cuddling and pillow fights, especially when your dad is all the way in Qatar, like Leo's.
Comments / 0