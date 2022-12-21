ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteman Air Force Base, MO

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DC National Guard commander 'strongly' considered sending troops to Capitol without approval, Jan. 6 report says

The commander of the Washington, DC, National Guard, Major Gen. William Walker, "strongly" considered deploying troops to the US Capitol on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, without approval from his superiors even if it meant he would have to resign the next day, according to the final report from the House January 6 select committee.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US veterans groups call on Biden for help in Afghan soldier's asylum case

A coalition of US veterans groups is calling on President Joe Biden to intervene in the case of an Afghan national who fought alongside US forces and is now facing deportation after being detained at the US-Mexico border. Abdul Wasi Safi, called Wasi, was apprehended by US Border Patrol in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Military children grapple with parents being deployed over the holidays

Twenty-two-month-old Leo hits me playfully with his pillow. "Daddy pillow!" he says proudly. Daddy pillows -- or mommy pillows, if it's mom who's deployed -- are depictions of mom or dad in portable, squeezable and, most importantly, washable form. My kids have one -- lots of military kids do -- because they're great for cuddling and pillow fights, especially when your dad is all the way in Qatar, like Leo's.

