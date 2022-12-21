Read full article on original website
Onondaga County executive hires former candidate for sheriff to advise on public safety
Esteban Gonzalez may not have won the race to become the next Onondaga County sheriff but he will be advising the county on public safety issues. On Friday afternoon, the County Executive’s Office announced Gonzalez was appointed as the deputy director of strategic initiatives, according to a news release.
Travel Advisory issued for Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms has issued a Travel Advisory for the county.
NewsChannel 36
New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
New Details: Body Of Missing 59-Year-Old NY Woman Was Found In Gorge, DEC Reports
The body of a 59-year-old New York woman who went missing for days was located in a gorge after her car was found parked at a trailhead, officials reported. Onondaga County resident Susan Mills' body was located in the area of Carpenter Falls, a waterfall located in the Cayuga County town of Niles, police reported on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Broome County man wanted for violating probation
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Haven Strong on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Arrest Five in Larceny Investigation
On July, 20, the Ithaca Police Department initiated an investigation into a series of forgeries and check frauds which were largely being committed in the City of Ithaca and the surrounding area. The investigation revealed that a group of five people stole more than $25,000 from a local housing agency...
whcuradio.com
Five in Ithaca charged in check fraud investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Five people in Ithaca are charged with multiple felonies. Ithaca Police began a thorough months-long investigation into a series of forgeries and check frauds occurring in the City of Ithaca and surrounding areas on July 20th. Officials say the investigation revealed a group of people had stolen more than $25,000 from a local housing agency over a period of several weeks. IPD made five arrests on Monday. 28-year-old Tyrie Gray, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and 5 counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Beverly Heffron, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Henry Moreno, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and five counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 21-year-old Aliza Turcsik-Hines, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 20-year-old Ashanna Wilder, of Ithaca, is charged with grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument.
cortlandvoice.com
County man steals purse at thrift store
A Cortland County man was arrested on Wednesday after he stole a purse at a thrift store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the Thrifty Shopper store in the town of Cortlandville. Carl R. Sherman, 51, stole...
wxhc.com
Reported Arson at Cortland Free Library
A call came in today, December 21st, around 2:35pm of a reported arson at the Cortland Free Library on Church St. in the City of Cortland. The arson reportedly took place inside the art gallery of the library. Cortland Firefighters responded to the library quickly to extinguish the fire. Reports say the fire was started intentionally.
Onondaga County issues travel advisory, closes offices, parks due to storm
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County has issued a travel advisory for Friday and closed county offices in anticipation of the winter storm forecast to hit the region. The travel advisory was issued by County Executive Ryan McMahon starting at 7 a.m. Friday morning until 7 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from his office.
Central New York counties issuing travel advisories
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Travel Advisory has been issued for Onondaga County effective 7 a.m. Friday, December 23 until 7 a.m. Saturday, December 24, according to County Executive J. Ryan McMahon. Drivers may experience hazardous driving conditions throughout the county. A widespread of rain, followed by a flash freeze, high winds and snow, have […]
JC man sentenced for threatening security guard with knife
Today in Broome County Court, a Johnson City man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a former Corning resident for Rape 2nd Degree, (class D felony), and 28 counts of Rape 3rd Degree, (class E felony).
The New York State Police in Painted Post announce the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks, of West Edmeston, New York. Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury, for contact he had with a minor child. These incidents of contact occurred while Brooks resided in the town of Corning from 2012-2016.
cnycentral.com
Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm
AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Johnson City Men Sentenced to State Prison
Two men from Johnson City were sentenced for separate crimes. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Muhammad Aziz was sentenced after pleading guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. In June, state police special operations response team members executed a search warrant on Aziz's residence...
20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
Latest numbers, December 23rd
We are seeing a slight decrease in Broome County COVID-19 cases as we head into the holiday weekend.
Wind chill temperatures in Onondaga County hit double digits below zero, could continue
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Although Onondaga County avoided the heavy snowfall that is pummeling parts of Oswego County and the Buffalo area, the strong winds and freezing temperatures are taking their toll. Around 5:30 a.m., parts of Onondaga saw wind chill temperatures of 26 degrees below zero, according to The National...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Looking for Wanted Man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man and is asking for assistance in locating him. The office is looking for Haven Strong. Strong is described as a white male, six feet tall with blue eyes and brown hair. He does not have a known permanent address.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Man Arrested For Damaging Property Inside Dollar Tree
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he was caught on camera inside a Dollar Tree store during off hours. Police say a private security contractor for Dollar Tree notified law enforcement of a person inside their store, damaging property inside at around 6 AM. Officers set up a perimeter outside the store, were able to see the suspect inside, and arrested him without incident.
