ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 36

New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Police Arrest Five in Larceny Investigation

On July, 20, the Ithaca Police Department initiated an investigation into a series of forgeries and check frauds which were largely being committed in the City of Ithaca and the surrounding area. The investigation revealed that a group of five people stole more than $25,000 from a local housing agency...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Five in Ithaca charged in check fraud investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Five people in Ithaca are charged with multiple felonies. Ithaca Police began a thorough months-long investigation into a series of forgeries and check frauds occurring in the City of Ithaca and surrounding areas on July 20th. Officials say the investigation revealed a group of people had stolen more than $25,000 from a local housing agency over a period of several weeks. IPD made five arrests on Monday. 28-year-old Tyrie Gray, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and 5 counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Beverly Heffron, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 32-year-old Henry Moreno, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and five counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 21-year-old Aliza Turcsik-Hines, of Ithaca, is charged with felony grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument. 20-year-old Ashanna Wilder, of Ithaca, is charged with grand larceny and two counts of felony criminal possession of a forged instrument.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County man steals purse at thrift store

A Cortland County man was arrested on Wednesday after he stole a purse at a thrift store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the Thrifty Shopper store in the town of Cortlandville. Carl R. Sherman, 51, stole...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Reported Arson at Cortland Free Library

A call came in today, December 21st, around 2:35pm of a reported arson at the Cortland Free Library on Church St. in the City of Cortland. The arson reportedly took place inside the art gallery of the library. Cortland Firefighters responded to the library quickly to extinguish the fire. Reports say the fire was started intentionally.
CORTLAND, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Central New York counties issuing travel advisories

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Travel Advisory has been issued for Onondaga County effective 7 a.m. Friday, December 23 until 7 a.m. Saturday, December 24, according to County Executive J. Ryan McMahon. Drivers may experience hazardous driving conditions throughout the county. A widespread of rain, followed by a flash freeze, high winds and snow, have […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a former Corning resident for Rape 2nd Degree, (class D felony), and 28 counts of Rape 3rd Degree, (class E felony).

The New York State Police in Painted Post announce the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks, of West Edmeston, New York. Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury, for contact he had with a minor child. These incidents of contact occurred while Brooks resided in the town of Corning from 2012-2016.
CORNING, NY
cnycentral.com

Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm

AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Men Sentenced to State Prison

Two men from Johnson City were sentenced for separate crimes. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Muhammad Aziz was sentenced after pleading guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. In June, state police special operations response team members executed a search warrant on Aziz's residence...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Looking for Wanted Man

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man and is asking for assistance in locating him. The office is looking for Haven Strong. Strong is described as a white male, six feet tall with blue eyes and brown hair. He does not have a known permanent address.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Man Arrested For Damaging Property Inside Dollar Tree

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police arrested a man Tuesday morning after he was caught on camera inside a Dollar Tree store during off hours. Police say a private security contractor for Dollar Tree notified law enforcement of a person inside their store, damaging property inside at around 6 AM. Officers set up a perimeter outside the store, were able to see the suspect inside, and arrested him without incident.
ITHACA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy