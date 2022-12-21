Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Cowboys Soft? Eagles to Beat Dallas with 'Toughness', says ESPN Analyst
Despite playing without their star quarterback and being road underdogs in Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles have ESPN's Rob Ninkovich in their corner - because he believes Dallas simply can't match Philadelphia's level of physicality.
5 things that stood out in the Vikings’ win over the Giants
That Brian Asamoah punch was lights out and Kirk Cousins is the king of comebacks.
Vikings-Giants Predictions: Who Wins This Week 16 Clash of NFC Playoff Teams?
The Vikings are looking to start another winning streak by taking down the Giants on Saturday.
Record Setting Day Pushes Vikings Past Giants
Again in dramatic fashion, the Minnesota Vikings came out on top this week with a 27-24 victory over the New York Giants. Of course, it was on the final drive, Kirk’s league-leading eighth game-winning drive, and of course, it was a one-score game, the eleventh such win for the Vikings this season.
Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a shoulder injury that sidelined him from Saturday’s 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 17 game next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints remains uncertain. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed Sunday that Hurts will push to return to the lineup Read more... The post Jalen Hurts injury timeline revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 16 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final three weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 16.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 16 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (12-2) This is such a fascinating game. Can’t wait till 4:25 p.m. Saturday. Mathematically, it’s not even that important for the Eagles. If they win, they lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. If they lose, their chances of securing the top seed go from 97 percent to 96 percent, according to the 538. But whatever the numbers say, it’s the Cowboys. And it’s Christmas Eve. And the Eagles haven’t swept the Cowboys since 2011. And I’m sure that 51-26 Cowboys win over the Eagles’ backups last January didn’t sit real well with a few people in the organization. The Eagles are going to be the top seed one way or another, but they would love to lock it up this weekend and rest as many people as they can against the Saints and Giants. While the Eagles have been rolling along – five straight wins since their only loss – the Cowboys barely beat the one-win Texans two weeks ago and then blew a 17-point lead in Jacksonville last weekend. I keep coming back to this: Jalen Hurts is a great quarterback, and the Eagles will miss him, but to me it’s about the team, and the Eagles have a better team, a better organization, a better culture than the Cowboys. It’s why the Eagles have won 14 playoff games since the mid-1990s and the Cowboys have won three and haven’t gotten to an NFC Championship Game since the days of Emmitt, Troy and Michael. The Cowboys are definitely talented on both sides of the ball. But if it’s Star Power vs. Dawg Mentality, I’m going with Dawg Mentality every time.
Jalen Hurts injury update will hype up Eagles fans
Jalen Hurts could suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 when they take on the New Orleans Saints, but that is a big IF. According to the latest update on Hurts’ injury, the 24-year-old quarterback is going to try to play against the Saints despite concerns over his shoulder injury–an SC joint sprain. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that Hurts is considered day-to-day with his current condition, but his competitiveness and desire to play could push Philadelphia to give him the green light.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Packers climb in playoff picture; Steelers jump Patriots, Jets for Week 17
Week 16 in the NFL had more of a playoff feel to it throughout the league as the playoff picture is starting to come into final focus with the end of the 2022 regular season fast approaching. The winter wonderland around Christmas is a chilling reminder the new year is...
Predictions: Lions-Panthers
The All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 16 contest with the Carolina Panthers.
NBC Sports
Week 16 Eagles grades by position after crushing loss to Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Eagles had a chance to clinch the top seed in the NFC on Christmas Eve but they got in their own way. They turned the football over four times and failed to stop the Cowboys on a crucial 3rd-and-30 in a 40-34 loss at AT&T Stadium.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picture: Projecting the seeds & matchups for AFC, NFC brackets in Week 16
Six NFL teams have clinched playoff berths thus far in 2022. Four more could join them in Week 16, while a couple of teams can officially clinch division titles as well. That means we could have a pretty clear look at the playoff picture by the end of Christmas Day, and more than a handful of teams could see their mathematical chances of qualifying for the postseason evaporate.
Look: ESPN's Computer Has A New Super Bowl Prediction
ESPN's computer model has updated its Super Bowl prediction. Following the games that took place on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction for the big game. According to ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, the two Super Bowl teams...
Stock up, down after Giants' 27-24 loss to Vikings
The New York Giants were left heartbroken on Christmas Eve, falling to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24, on a last-second, franchise-record 61-yard field as time expired. The defeat dropped the Giants to 8-6-1 on the season and 1-4-1 over their last six games. It also left them without their first playoff berth since 2016, which they will have to fight for next Sunday.
Cowboys 'Statement' Over Eagles Keeps NFC Top-Seed Hopes Alive
A Christmas Eve clash between NFC East rivals gives the Dallas Cowboys a chance to make a "statement'' - and they do so against the NFL-leading Eagles.
NBC Sports
Roob's Observations: Miles Sanders drops a hint about his future
Miles Sanders’ future, T.J. Edwards’ performance and the biggest snub in Eagles history. It’s a short week and Nick Sirianni didn’t want us to over-do it with the postseason coming up, so we only have six observations today!. No, just kidding! Here’s this weekend’s Eagles 10...
Giants Report Card: Better Than Expected
The New York Giants didn't play a horrible game against the Vikings, but they also weren't as crisp as they should have been this late in the season.
