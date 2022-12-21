Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 12-19-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 12/19/22!. 00:00 - Call of the Wild: The Angler - Official Norway Reserve DLC Launch Trailer. 01:29 - God of Rock - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer. 04:45 - Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions - Official Trailer. 06:49 - Like a...
IGN
How Ubisoft’s Editorial Teams Are Quietly Shifting Games Like Assassin’s Creed, Roller Champions
You’ve probably familiar with video game development jobs like programmer, artist, or designer. But one of the most influential roles at Ubisoft is one that doesn’t always immediately parse for most people: the role of its editorial team. This advisory group’s job is, on a large scale, to...
IGN
Chapter 7 Chests and Items (Junon)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 7: Protect Your Honor.
IGN
Hideo Kojima On Kojima Productions As It Enters Phase 2 - IGN Daily Fix
IGN Japan spoke to Kojima about the path taken by Kojima Productions so far and where it will be going from here. As the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) continues to assess Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, public sentiment appears to be on Microsoft’s side with around 75% of public comments pro-merger. Finally, keep your Xbox controllers warm this season with their new sweater hat set!Survive to Escape - The Callisto Protocol Sweepstakes.
IGN
Dust & Neon - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Dust & Neon is a post-apocalyptic twin-stick rogue-lite looter shooter action game. The game features tight shooting controls, RPG progression, and loot with thousands of revolvers, shotguns, and rifles. Shoot, collect and upgrade with dozens of unlockable abilities as players progress through the beautifully stylish cyber-cowboy action shooter. Dust & Neon is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in early 2023.
IGN
Introducing the IGN Community Awards
At IGN, we are dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive environment for all community members. We have been diligently keeping track of outstanding individuals in this community and are excited to celebrate them for all they do to maintain a positive experience on IGN. From the users who comment...
IGN
M1-2 - Peacekeeping Troops Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core guide lists the locations of all Chests in the M1-2 series of Missions, titled "Peacekeeping Troops". Click / tap on the images to enlarge them!. For more Collectible locations, check out our Story Collectibles page. We also have the main Walkthrough page, Tips and...
IGN
IGN Plus: Grab Game Keys for Klang, Klang 2, Onsen Master, and More
IGN Rewards and IGN Plus are great subscription services, and we've been highlighting some of the cool discounts and perks of being a member for weeks now. This time, let me dive into perhaps the coolest part of being an IGN Plus member; the games (although no ads is MY favorite thing).
IGN
What to Expect from Xbox in 2023
Microsoft’s fourth-generation Xbox consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S, are now entering Year 3 but with little exclusives in 2022. As such, 2023 simply must deliver for Xbox gamers who’ve invested so much in the platform. Microsoft is a trillion-dollar company who has seemingly exhausted the patience of its player base. Fortunately, though, there’s reason to be optimistic and here's everything you can expect from Xbox in 2023.
IGN
Skrendel Bros Bounty
The Skrendel Bros Bounty sees you return to Zephyr Paradise to take on the repulsive triplets behind the G3's notorious laboratory, Skrendel Labs. The lab is known for researching the cloning and breeding of sentient drugs, and with humans next on the G3 chopping block, it's best to take out the lab before too many human lives are taken in the name of "research".
IGN
The Glass Onion Team on What Games They're Playing
Filmmaker Rian Johnson and the cast of his Knives Out sequel Glass Onion reveal what video games they've been playing. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Glass...
IGN
Pokemon Go Chespin Community Day January 2023
Chespin steals the spotlight on Pokemon GO's January 2023 Community Day event! Join the first Community Day event of 2023 for a chance to encounter the "Spiny Nut" Pokemon out in the wild, and even evolve your Chespin into a Chesnaught with a special move. On this page of IGN's...
IGN
IGN Plays Mortal Shell (Ft. Brian Altano)
In this IGN Plays, Brian Altano is taking on the brutal world of Mortal Shell, one of his playlist picks for the Best Horror Games available right now on the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus Memberships!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of options to play your...
IGN
Primal Hunt - Official VR Dinosaur Hunting Game Trailer
Primal Hunt is a new VR Dinosaur Hunting Game that puts you face to face with the ferocity of a pack of Raptors, the power of an eight-ton Triceratops, or the terror of a 30-ft Tyrannosaurus Rex. As you progress, the dinosaurs become even more deadly with cybernetic implants, armor, and weapons such as machine guns, rocket launchers, and the lethal ion cannon. Primal Hunt launches on January 19, 2023 for the Meta Quest 2 and PICO.
IGN
Melatonin - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Melatonin is available now on Nintendo Switch, as well as Steam. Watch the chill launch trailer for this rhythm game about dreams and reality merging together. Melatonin uses animations and sound cues to keep you on beat without any intimidating overlays or interfaces. Harmonize through a variety of dreamy levels containing surprising challenges, hand-drawn art, and colorful music.
IGN
How to Unlock Limit Breaks
An iconic component of battle in the world of Final Fantasy VII is the existence of Limit Breaks. This feature carries over into both the original PSP version of Crisis Core and into the new remaster. On this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you how to unlock Limit Breaks.
IGN
BenQ Zowie XL2566K Gaming Monitor - Review
If you are into esports, BenQ’s Zowie range of monitors will be a familiar sight. Nearly every esport tournament, and player, have used Zowie monitors - both currently and in the past - as they seem to have become a popular choice when it comes to playing competitive games.
IGN
Hyper Gunsport - Official Launch Trailer
Hyper Gunsport is available now on PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, and it is coming soon to PlayStation. Watch the launch trailer for Hyper Gunsport to meet the teams and learn more about this arcade action game featuring fighting game vibes. At its core, Hyper Gunsport is a cooperative competitive...
IGN
WoW Patch Details Dec 20
Another round of class tuning is making its way to World of Warcraft following the release of the Dragonflight expansion. On December 20, 2022 you will find that several classes have had adjustments made to them, including the new Evoker class, plus some very specific balances made with Player-Versus-Player combat in mind.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok is Getting New Game Plus in 2023
Sony Santa Monica announced that a New Game Plus mode will come to God of War Ragnarok in Spring 2023. “We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023,” Sony Santa Monica’s official Twitter account revealed. “We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release!”
Comments / 0