The Skrendel Bros Bounty sees you return to Zephyr Paradise to take on the repulsive triplets behind the G3's notorious laboratory, Skrendel Labs. The lab is known for researching the cloning and breeding of sentient drugs, and with humans next on the G3 chopping block, it's best to take out the lab before too many human lives are taken in the name of "research".

16 HOURS AGO