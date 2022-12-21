Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Blizzard arrives in northern Michigan
BLIZZARD WARNING until 7 PM Saturday for Leelanau, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Antrim, Otsego, Kalkaska, Crawford, Charlevoix, Presque Isle, Montmorency, Alpena, Oscoda, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, Emmet, Cheboygan, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Up to 18 inches of snow thru Saturday night. Wind gusts over 50 mph.
UpNorthLive.com
Large number of crashes reported on Christmas Eve in Mid-Michigan
Michigan State Police are urging the public to avoid travel if possible. Dozens of crashes have been reported in Mid-Michigan since the storm hit. Multiple injury accidents have been reported across the region on Christmas Eve. Police are urging people to stay home and off the roads if they can.
UpNorthLive.com
Crashes on West Michigan roadways, traffic delays expected
WEST MICHIGAN — As snow whips around and winds stay strong in West Michigan, Michigan State Police report multiple crashes as the blizzard takes it toll. A crash on northbound US 131 is expected to shut down most of Thursday evening, as weather conditions worsen. The affected area is...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer activates State Emergency Operations Center
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) to respond to the hazardous weather conditions resulting from the statewide blizzard. According to the governor, the SEOC activation is the next step to make additional state resources available to support local communities, as necessary....
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer releases holiday message
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a holiday message for Michiganders far and wide. Whether you’re putting ornaments on the Christmas tree, lighting candles on the menorah, or assembling the Kwanzaa display, this season is an opportunity to come together as Michiganders. Happy Holidays!
Comments / 0