wxhc.com
Cortland County Sheriff Issues Travel Advisory
The Cortland County Sheriff has issued a Travel Advisory for Cortland County until 8am tomorrow morning (Saturday). The sheriff department warns of hazardous travel conditions, which will make traveling difficult. The advisory does not restrict travel, but does recommend that if you do travel to use caution and plan ahead....
Gas Prices Down Nearly 42 Cents Statewide
Some could say it is an early Christmas gift, or that this is how it is supposed to be. Gas prices statewide are down nearly 42 cents, when compared to just a month ago. The average price for a gallon of gas in the state is now $3.44, when compared to $3.83 a month ago.
Traffic Alert: Emergency Construction on I81 Northbound
New York State Alerts is informing travelers I81 Northbound just north of exit 10 (US Route11/McGraw) is undergoing emergency construction. The left lane of I81 North will be closed for approximately one day for the work to be completed. Use caution when traveling through this area.
Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response Warns of High Winds and Freezing Temperatures
The Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response is warning residents of incoming cold Artic air and high winds for later this evening, Friday, December 23rd. There is currently a wind advisory with gusts expected to reach 50mph, which could result in scattered power outages throughout the county. Beginning at 7pm, a wind chill advisory will begin with temperatures going down to minus 15 degrees potentially.
Cortlandville Man Arrested After Stealing Purse
On Wednesday, December 21st, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the Thirfty Shopper on Route 281 in Cortlandville in the afternoon for a reported larceny of a purse. Through an investigation, officers were able to determine 51 year old Carl R. Sherman of Cortlandville, had stolen a...
