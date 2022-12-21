Read full article on original website
Related
Six killed in Spain after bus plunges into river
Six people died and two were injured after a bus plunged into a river overnight while crossing a bridge in Spain's northwestern Galicia region, officials said Sunday. The regional La Voz de Galicia newspaper said the bus was carrying people visiting their loved ones in jail in Monterroso in central Galicia.
Migrants are dropped near Kamala Harris' home on frigid Christmas Eve
Organizers in Washington say three buses of migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold.
Thousands of flights grounded as winter storm death toll rises to 18
Millions of people across the United States and Canada spent Christmas Day hunkered down against freezing conditions after Winter Storm Elliott left many dead, cut power, trapped residents inside their homes, and disrupted thousands of flights.Temperatures dropped to as low as -40C in some places, and the scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.About 60 per cent of the US population was under some sort of winter weather advisory or warning on Sunday, as temperatures plummeted to drastically below normal from east of the...
Comments / 0