Owen Eugene Burkholder — UPDATED
Owen Eugene Burkholder, 84, went through the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2022. Born to Lois and George Burkholder, he was a lifelong resident of Warsaw. Owen was a bartender by trade and worked at the original Eagles on Center Street for many years. An avid fisherman, Owen...
Tracy M. Burns
Tracy M. Burns, 26, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. She was born in South Bend on July 2, 1996. Tracy is survived by her fiancé: Christian Sweet; and their boys: Mason and Landon; her parents: Adam and Christina, Walkerton; her sisters: Megan and Angela Burns, Walkerton; maternal grandparents: Roger and Patsy Sickmiller, Plymouth; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Julia Ann Umbaugh
Julia Ann Umbaugh, 97, a lifetime resident of Marshall County, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living, Plymouth. She was born on Aug. 31, 1925, in Bourbon. On May 19, 1946, she married Hugh Umbaugh, who preceded her in death on July 13, 2006. She...
Braxton Chase McGuire — UPDATED
Braxton Chase McGuire, 18, Fort Wayne, formerly of Warsaw, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Indianapolis. He was born Aug. 22, 2004, in Marion County, to Michelle Lynn (Hopkins) McGuire and Joshua Joseph McGuire. Braxton loved all things outdoors, hiking, biking, climbing and being by water. He enjoyed exploring...
Patricia ‘Patti’ Joan Paris — UPDATED
Patricia “Patti” Joan Paris, 75, Warsaw, died at 11:58 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence in Warsaw. She was born Sept. 11, 1947, in Lewistown, Ill., to Maurine (Bowden) and Delbert A. Ruberg. Patti was a 1966 graduate of South Side High School in Fort Wayne. At the young age of 19, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with George “Tim” Frank Paris, and they were married on July 30, 1966. They were blessed with three sons and shared everything during their 56 years of marriage together.
Christopher Ryan Doty — UPDATED
Christopher Ryan Doty, 30, a lifetime resident of the Syracuse area, died Dec. 20, 2022, at home in Syracuse. “Chris,” as most knew him, was born Sept. 25, 1992, in Elkhart, the son of Douglas Doty and Patsy Miller. He was a graduate of Wawasee High School, competing in soccer and football in his youth. He worked in several local positions after graduating and may be remembered for working at Maple Leaf, Forest River and other RV manufacturers.
Dr. William “Bill” DeWitt Pletcher
Dr. William “Bill” DeWitt Pletcher, 93, Goshen, passed away peacefully at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2022. He was surrounded by family; his longtime nurse, Diane Yoder; and his wife, Rosemary (Rouch) Pletcher. He was born in Goshen on Sept. 9, 1929. He married Sarah Fike on July...
Joseph Anthony Barczak
Joseph A. Barczak, 73, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his home in Warsaw. Joseph was born Nov. 11, 1949, in Gary, to Stanley and Mary (Suklaczyski) Barczak. After graduating from East Chicago High School in 1968, he worked for over 20 years for a steel mill until his retirement. On Oct. 5, 2005, he married Sandra Marvel.
Delene Vandewalker
Delene Vandewalker, 67, Churubusco, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Fort Wayne on Dec. 11, 1955. She was married to Donald Vandewalker in Churubusco on Jan. 2, 1988. Delene is survived by her husband...
Sally Louise Wagner — UPDATED
On Dec. 20, 2022, Sally Louise Wagner passed away at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 89. She was born in Warsaw on Dec. 6, 1933. Sally is survived by her daughters: Shana Wagner and Sheryl L. Hanna, both of Warsaw; two grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Robert Hoffer.
Sean L. Garrison — UPDATED
Sean L. Garrison, 47, Rochester, was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. On May 7, 1975, he was born in Logansport. On Sept. 18, 1999, he married the love of his life, Sarah Beth Schrader, in the Macy Christian Church. Left to...
James Earl Easterday
James Earl ‘Jim’ Easterday, 68, Wabash, died at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Peru. He was born Oct. 6, 1954. Jim married Doris Ann Reed on Sept. 15, 1984; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Carrie...
Michelle Ann Blocker — UPDATED
Michelle Ann Blocker, 67, North Manchester, entered the gates of heaven on Dec. 21, 2022. She was born in LaPorte on April 17, 1955. On July 20, 1973, Michelle, known as “Mike” to those who knew her, married Danny Blocker. The loving memory of Mike, or “Gobby” to...
Roberta M. Botset
Roberta M. Botset, 93, Nappanee, died at 1:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Heritage House in Nappanee. She was born on Nov. 7, 1929, in St. Joseph County. On Aug. 2, 1947, she married Elmore A. Botset, who passed on Sept. 8, 2014. Roberta is survived by her...
Kimberly A. Boyer
Kimberly A. Boyer, 52, rural Mentone, died at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, with her husband by her side at their home in Mentone. Kim was born June 2, 1970, in Rochester, to the late Allison Jr. and Sharlene Kay (Shull) Haimbaugh. She married on March 25, 2000, in the Izaak Walton League of Argos, to D. Kevin Boyer; he survives.
David L. Kuhn — PENDING
David L. Kuhn, 73, Mentone, passed Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his residence. King Memorial Home, Mentone, is handling arrangements.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Pierceton Police Department investigated the following accident:. 8:05 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Packerton Road west of CR 400S, Pierceton. Driver: Jose A. Garza, 39, South Lake Sharon Road, Warsaw. Garza’s vehicle slid through the intersection and into the ditch. Damage up to $25,000. Warsaw. Officers with...
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Watch is in effect for Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, Marshall, Noble, Wabash and Whitley Counties. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a watch, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
Miller Sunset Pavilion Announces Holiday Hours
WINONA LAKE — Miller Sunset Pavilion has released the list of ice rink holiday hours. CLOSED Saturday, Dec. 24 (due to winter storm warning)
