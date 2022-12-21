From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. The first inhabitants of Milford and Van Buren Township, excluding possible pre-historic ones, were the Miami, who came about 1750, and the more numerous and war-like Potawatomi, who arrived a few years later.

