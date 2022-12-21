Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Sharon Lee Line — PENDING
Sharon Line, 87, Syracuse, died Dec. 26, 2022, at Mason Health Care & Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel of Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 1:11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, South County Farm Road, south of East CR 600S, Warsaw. Driver: Blake A. Katschke, 24, North CR 400W, Rochester. Katschke was traveling south on County Farm Road when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
inkfreenews.com
Carl Freel
Carl Freel, 79, Syracuse, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born on Dec. 14, 1943. On April 9, 1966, he married Sue Firestone, who preceded him in death in 2021. Carl is survived by his children, Kevin Freel, Tampa, Fla., Stacey (Travis)...
inkfreenews.com
Linda Louise Hamilton — PENDING
Linda Louise Hamilton, 74 , of Warsaw, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Lowell Eugene Burrus
Reverend Lowell Eugene Burrus, 87, Peru, formerly of rural Roann, died at 5:50 a.m. Sunday morning, Dec. 25, 2022, at Blair Ridge Care Facility, Peru. Lowell was born July 15, 1935. He was married to the love of his life June (Edwards) Burrus on July 21, 1957; she preceded him...
inkfreenews.com
Dallas Aaron Alsman
Dallas Aaron Alsman, South Whitley, passed away unexpectedly in Pierceton on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the age of 75. He was born on Aug. 26, 1947, in Hammond to Ann (Reiley) Alsman and Aaron Alsman. At the young age of 21, he knew he was going to spend the rest...
inkfreenews.com
Frederick A. Karst
Fred A. Karst, 87, died early morning, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. He was born Feb. 6, 1935. On Sept. 20, 1969, he married Judith Kay Lowery, who survives. Also surviving are four sons, George L. Karst, Michigan City, Edward F. Karst, Los. Angeles, Calif., James P. Karst, New Orleans, La....
inkfreenews.com
Chester L. Los
Chester “Chet” Los, 91, Edwardsburg, Mich., died Dec. 16. Chet was born April 17, 1931. He married Gladys Crone on Dec. 2, 1951. She preceded him in death. Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Grounds, South Bend, Cheryl (Barry) Soos, Mishawaka, Kim (Patrick Miller) Los-Laskowski, Mishawaka; three sons, Bill Los, Buchanan, Mich., Chet (Tammy Pierce) Los, Syracuse and Dallas (Shelly) Los, Edwardsburg, Mich.; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Edward Gray Rollins
Edward Gray Rollins, 86, Columbia City, passed away at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born on May 10, 1936. Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Patsy Rollins, Columbia City; children Christian Eric Rollins, Fortville, Calif., Karla Blair, Ohio, Scott Lee (Christine) Wilkinson, Mesa, Ariz., and Matthew Gray Rollins, Northville, Mich.; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brothers Eugene Rollins, Wilmington, N.C., Jerry (Sarah Jeanette) Rollins, Greensboro, N.C., and Donald Rollins, Lake Ann, Mich.
inkfreenews.com
Randy E. Holderman
Randy E. Holderman, 61, Plymouth, died Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2022, at his home in Plymouth. Randy was born Dec. 9, 1961. On Oct. 4, 1980, Randy and Nila S. Adams were united in marriage. Along with Nila, his wife of 42 years, Randy is survived by his two children,...
inkfreenews.com
Leonard D. Drook
Leonard D. Drook, 90, a lifetime resident of Wabash, passed away at 4:22 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born on June 29, 1932. He married Mary Kaiser on Feb. 14, 1952. Leonard is survived by his wife, Mary Drook, Wabash; two daughters, Cathy Drook...
inkfreenews.com
Bernard Marcum
Bernard (Bernie) L. Marcum, 81, North Manchester, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Bernard was born Aug. 5, 1941. On Jan. 9, 1960, he married Nancy R Harmon; she preceded him in death. Bernard is survived by his children, Cindy (Matt) Powell, Nette Poe...
inkfreenews.com
Betty M. Birchmeier
Betty M. Birchmeier, 69, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in her home. She was born Aug. 22, 1953. She married Gregory C. Birchmeier on July 25, 1980. Betty is missed dearly by her husband of 42 years, Greg; and their children, Jason, Plymouth and Sarah, South Bend; her mother, Eva Whitesell, Walkerton; three grandchildren; and brothers Merlin (Pat) Whitesell Jr. and Peter Whitesell.
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Milford History
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. The first inhabitants of Milford and Van Buren Township, excluding possible pre-historic ones, were the Miami, who came about 1750, and the more numerous and war-like Potawatomi, who arrived a few years later.
inkfreenews.com
David L. Dady Sr. — PENDING
David L. Dady Sr., 71, Argos, died at 11:20 a.m. Dec. 27, 2022, from injuries sustained in a auto accident. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
inkfreenews.com
Florence J. Schultz
Florence J. Schultz, Winona Lake, passed away at Grace Village on Christmas Day at the age of 100. Born in Crown Point, on March 11, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Clara Luebcke. After graduating from Merrillville High School, she worked as a secretary for Chicago Title and Trust and was a lifelong farmer’s wife.
inkfreenews.com
Roedean M. Dowell
Roedean M. Dowell, 95, Columbia City, died peacefully at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne, at 1:07 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. She was born on May 11, 1927. She married Keith H. Dowell on Feb. 23, 1946. Keith died on Jan. 30, 2016. Surviving is her daughter, Teresa Dowell, Columbia...
inkfreenews.com
Sherry Lynne Hyden
Sherry Lynne Hyden, 67, Wabash, formerly of Independence, Mo., died at 1:28 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at her sister’s home in Silver Lake. She was born Dec. 17, 1955. She is survived by two children, Shamus (Megan Whitaker) Hyden, Wabash and Nikki Mueller, Lees Summit, Mo.; four grandchildren; brother, Dennis (Darleen) Harmon, Mesa, Ariz.; and her sister, Carol (Kim) Butler, North Manchester.
inkfreenews.com
Joyce A. Perdue
Joyce A. Perdue 88, Rochester, died at 1:42 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Rochester. She was born July 1, 1934. On Jan. 23, 1954, she married Dean L. Perdue. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughters, Deana (David) Gottschalk, Rochester and Karen (Dave) McGowen,...
inkfreenews.com
Terry E. Ritenour
Terry E. Ritenour, 67, Cromwell, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. He was born Oct. 15, 1955. Terry married Janet George on July 26, 1975. Terry is survived by his wife, Janet Ritenour, Cromwell; daughter, Susie (James) Griffith, Syracuse; six grandchildren; sisters, Cindy (Wayne) Stout, Sebring, Fla., Tonja (Andy) Friend, Sebring, Fla. and Deanne (Stacy) Andrews, Sebring, Fla.; and sister-in-law, Lisa.
Comments / 0