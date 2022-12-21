Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
John L. Nace — PENDING
John L. Nace, 51, Warsaw, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at his home in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 1:11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, South County Farm Road, south of East CR 600S, Warsaw. Driver: Blake A. Katschke, 24, North CR 400W, Rochester. Katschke was traveling south on County Farm Road when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
inkfreenews.com
Linda Louise Hamilton — PENDING
Linda Louise Hamilton, 74 , of Warsaw, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Sharon Lee Line — PENDING
Sharon Line, 87, Syracuse, died Dec. 26, 2022, at Mason Health Care & Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel of Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
Dallas Aaron Alsman
Dallas Aaron Alsman, South Whitley, passed away unexpectedly in Pierceton on Saturday, Dec. 24, at the age of 75. He was born on Aug. 26, 1947, in Hammond to Ann (Reiley) Alsman and Aaron Alsman. At the young age of 21, he knew he was going to spend the rest...
inkfreenews.com
Carl Freel
Carl Freel, 79, Syracuse, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born on Dec. 14, 1943. On April 9, 1966, he married Sue Firestone, who preceded him in death in 2021. Carl is survived by his children, Kevin Freel, Tampa, Fla., Stacey (Travis)...
inkfreenews.com
Randy E. Holderman
Randy E. Holderman, 61, Plymouth, died Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2022, at his home in Plymouth. Randy was born Dec. 9, 1961. On Oct. 4, 1980, Randy and Nila S. Adams were united in marriage. Along with Nila, his wife of 42 years, Randy is survived by his two children,...
inkfreenews.com
Bernard Marcum
Bernard (Bernie) L. Marcum, 81, North Manchester, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Bernard was born Aug. 5, 1941. On Jan. 9, 1960, he married Nancy R Harmon; she preceded him in death. Bernard is survived by his children, Cindy (Matt) Powell, Nette Poe...
inkfreenews.com
Leonard D. Drook
Leonard D. Drook, 90, a lifetime resident of Wabash, passed away at 4:22 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born on June 29, 1932. He married Mary Kaiser on Feb. 14, 1952. Leonard is survived by his wife, Mary Drook, Wabash; two daughters, Cathy Drook...
inkfreenews.com
Steven Kent Spangle — UPDATED
Steve Spangle, 62, Mishawaka, died Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022, at Franciscan Health, Indianapolis. He was born Feb. 26, 1960. Those who survive include his children, Monica (Matt) Boren, Travis Spangle and Kyle (Liz) Spangle; five grandchildren; mother, Phyllis Spangle; and brothers, Tim and Rick (Joyce) Spangle. Titus Funeral Home and...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 2:26 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 5100 block Heron Boulevard, Warsaw. Katherine A. Deaton reported burglary and criminal mischief. 4:14 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 800 block South Side Drive, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of domestic battery. 11:59 a.m. Monday, Dec....
inkfreenews.com
Betty M. Birchmeier
Betty M. Birchmeier, 69, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in her home. She was born Aug. 22, 1953. She married Gregory C. Birchmeier on July 25, 1980. Betty is missed dearly by her husband of 42 years, Greg; and their children, Jason, Plymouth and Sarah, South Bend; her mother, Eva Whitesell, Walkerton; three grandchildren; and brothers Merlin (Pat) Whitesell Jr. and Peter Whitesell.
inkfreenews.com
Roy E. Briney — PENDING
Roy E. Briney, 68, Kewanna, died at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Kewanna. Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Metzger Chapel, Kewanna, is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Frederick A. Karst
Fred A. Karst, 87, died early morning, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. He was born Feb. 6, 1935. On Sept. 20, 1969, he married Judith Kay Lowery, who survives. Also surviving are four sons, George L. Karst, Michigan City, Edward F. Karst, Los. Angeles, Calif., James P. Karst, New Orleans, La....
inkfreenews.com
Chester L. Los
Chester “Chet” Los, 91, Edwardsburg, Mich., died Dec. 16. Chet was born April 17, 1931. He married Gladys Crone on Dec. 2, 1951. She preceded him in death. Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Grounds, South Bend, Cheryl (Barry) Soos, Mishawaka, Kim (Patrick Miller) Los-Laskowski, Mishawaka; three sons, Bill Los, Buchanan, Mich., Chet (Tammy Pierce) Los, Syracuse and Dallas (Shelly) Los, Edwardsburg, Mich.; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Joyce A. Perdue
Joyce A. Perdue 88, Rochester, died at 1:42 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Hickory Creek of Rochester. She was born July 1, 1934. On Jan. 23, 1954, she married Dean L. Perdue. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughters, Deana (David) Gottschalk, Rochester and Karen (Dave) McGowen,...
inkfreenews.com
Stephenie Charles — UPDATED
Stephenie D. Charles, 64, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at home in Winona Lake. She was born July 15, 1958. Stephenie is survived by her daughter, Danielle (Nick Katsouros) Priser; two grandchildren; and siblings, Diana, David, Sharon and John. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Santana Charles.
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Milford History
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. The first inhabitants of Milford and Van Buren Township, excluding possible pre-historic ones, were the Miami, who came about 1750, and the more numerous and war-like Potawatomi, who arrived a few years later.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw City Offices Closed Today
WARSAW — Warsaw city offices are closed today, Dec. 27. That’s due to the Christmas holiday according to a press release from the city. In addition, Tuesday’s trash route will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 29.
inkfreenews.com
Jerry Edward Ray
Jerry Edward Ray, 81, Syracuse, passed away at his home after a brief illness on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. He was born on Aug. 9, 1941, to Joseph E. and Martha F. (Unrue) Ray. On Dec. 24, 1964, Jerry married Connie C. Bellman. She preceded him in death in 2014.
Comments / 0