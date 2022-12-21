Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Musk says it again: Tesla share sales will stop after stock tanks
Elon Musk said again that he'll stop selling Tesla shares, after disposing almost $40 billion of his holdings contributed to the stock plummeting to a two-year low. "I won't sell stock until - I don't know - probably two years from now, definitely not next year under any circumstances, and probably not the year thereafter," Musk said during a Twitter Spaces live-audio conversation late Thursday. Tesla shares were little changed in premarket trading as of 4:30 a.m. New York time Friday.
MySanAntonio
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 12/23/2022
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street following a batch of mixed news on the economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Friday. The benchmark index still wound up with its third weekly loss in a row. A key measure of inflation continued to slow, but it’s still far higher than anyone...
MySanAntonio
'There's less noise': How investors are dealing with the fintech slowdown
After a grueling year for London's fintech scene, the Holly Jolly Tech Party earlier this month suggested there were still reasons to celebrate. Over cocktails and breaded shrimps, investors and entrepreneurs who made it through the valuation slumps, job cuts and fundraising headaches admired the city skyline from a rooftop bar above Leicester Square.
MySanAntonio
After Pandemic Boom Times, Collector Cars Are Finally Cooling
If you only look at Bring a Trailer, you’d think the collector car market was still riding the years-long pandemic boom. The online auction site, which was acquired by Hearst in June 2020, has seen well over a 50% increase in year-over-year sales in 2022, eclipsing $1.3 billion as of mid-December compared to over $859 million in 2021, according to company data. One data point does not a trend make, unfortunately.
Costco Memberships Are Going Up in 2023
If there's ever been a good time to join Costco, it's now. There's no set date on when the wholesale giant is expected to raise the prices of its memberships, but Costco's chief financial officer,...
Comments / 0