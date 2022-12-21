Elon Musk said again that he'll stop selling Tesla shares, after disposing almost $40 billion of his holdings contributed to the stock plummeting to a two-year low. "I won't sell stock until - I don't know - probably two years from now, definitely not next year under any circumstances, and probably not the year thereafter," Musk said during a Twitter Spaces live-audio conversation late Thursday. Tesla shares were little changed in premarket trading as of 4:30 a.m. New York time Friday.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO