The Arizona Cardinals haven't quite lived up to expectations this season.

As a result, the Cardinals look to make their fourth pick in the top ten of the NFL Draft in the last six years.

Players such as Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons and Kyler Murray are Arizona's most recent selections. The Cardinals hope to land a strong contributor that can help change the current trajectory.

Forget strong, try generational.

In Pro Football Network's latest mock draft, the Cardinals (picking at No. 4) land the golden ticket in the Will Anderson sweepstakes.

Cardinals Land Generational Edge Prospect in PFN Mock Draft

Could Alabama Crimson Tide Edge prospect Will Anderson end up as an Arizona Cardinal?

With Bryce Young, Jalen Carter and Quentin Johnson off the board, the Cardinals add Anderson to their defense.

Ian Cummings on the selection:

"Arizona has a couple young, developing players at EDGE in Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders. But neither is quite at the caliber to preclude the Cardinals from picking Will Anderson Jr. if he’s there at fourth overall. Anderson is a truly elite EDGE prospect with dynamic two-phase ability and the tools to be a disruptor from down to down."

The Cardinals have 31 pending free agents according to Spotrac, two of which include the likes of top pass-rushers J.J. Watt and Zach Allen - both of which are unrestricted.

As Cummings already pointed out, Arizona has enjoyed what they've seen in the early stages of their development.

Perhaps the Cardinals roll the dice with what they have - but with the prospect of landing a player with Anderson's caliber/potential, it may be too good to pass up on.

"Anderson has little weakness. He has a strong lower body to hold his ground in the run game and great speed around the edge to apply pressure on the quarterback," said CBS Sports in their player evaluation of Anderson.

"When his rush does not get home, he shows the awareness to peel off and get his hands in passing lanes. There is room for him to expand his pass rush arsenal, but all of the traits are there."

Prior to the season, top NFL Draft mind Daniel Jeremiah gave Anderson some high praise by comparing him to Von Miller:

"I realize this is high praise but I got the same vibe watching Anderson that I did when I studied Miller coming out of Texas A&M in 2011. Both guys have very long arms. They understand how to set up blockers and finish. They are devastating on the backside versus the run and they play with excellent effort," he said.

"Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowl selectee, bends a little better than Anderson but I'd give the Bama edge rusher the nod when it comes to pure power."

The Cardinals, drafting high with such a vast pool of talent, wouldn't do terrible by adopting the BPA (best player available) strategy. That very well could be Anderson when draft night approaches.

