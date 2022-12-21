ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Cardinals Land Generational Edge Prospect in PFN Mock Draft

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals wind up as winners in the Will Anderson Jr. sweepstakes in this mock draft completed by Pro Football Network.

The Arizona Cardinals haven't quite lived up to expectations this season.

As a result, the Cardinals look to make their fourth pick in the top ten of the NFL Draft in the last six years.

Players such as Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons and Kyler Murray are Arizona's most recent selections. The Cardinals hope to land a strong contributor that can help change the current trajectory.

Forget strong, try generational.

In Pro Football Network's latest mock draft, the Cardinals (picking at No. 4) land the golden ticket in the Will Anderson sweepstakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lv2gh_0jq4oikl00
Could Alabama Crimson Tide Edge prospect Will Anderson end up as an Arizona Cardinal? 

With Bryce Young, Jalen Carter and Quentin Johnson off the board, the Cardinals add Anderson to their defense.

Ian Cummings on the selection:

"Arizona has a couple young, developing players at EDGE in Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders. But neither is quite at the caliber to preclude the Cardinals from picking Will Anderson Jr. if he’s there at fourth overall. Anderson is a truly elite EDGE prospect with dynamic two-phase ability and the tools to be a disruptor from down to down."

The Cardinals have 31 pending free agents according to Spotrac, two of which include the likes of top pass-rushers J.J. Watt and Zach Allen - both of which are unrestricted.

As Cummings already pointed out, Arizona has enjoyed what they've seen in the early stages of their development.

Perhaps the Cardinals roll the dice with what they have - but with the prospect of landing a player with Anderson's caliber/potential, it may be too good to pass up on.

"Anderson has little weakness. He has a strong lower body to hold his ground in the run game and great speed around the edge to apply pressure on the quarterback," said CBS Sports in their player evaluation of Anderson.

"When his rush does not get home, he shows the awareness to peel off and get his hands in passing lanes. There is room for him to expand his pass rush arsenal, but all of the traits are there."

Prior to the season, top NFL Draft mind Daniel Jeremiah gave Anderson some high praise by comparing him to Von Miller:

"I realize this is high praise but I got the same vibe watching Anderson that I did when I studied Miller coming out of Texas A&M in 2011. Both guys have very long arms. They understand how to set up blockers and finish. They are devastating on the backside versus the run and they play with excellent effort," he said.

"Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowl selectee, bends a little better than Anderson but I'd give the Bama edge rusher the nod when it comes to pure power."

The Cardinals, drafting high with such a vast pool of talent, wouldn't do terrible by adopting the BPA (best player available) strategy. That very well could be Anderson when draft night approaches.

Three Cardinals Out; Five More Questionable vs. Buccaneers

The Arizona Cardinals have ruled out Zach Allen, Colt McCoy and Byron Murphy Jr. ahead of their meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Day. The Arizona Cardinals have released their third and final injury report ahead of their Christmas Day meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Three starters...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Jets coach addresses his benching of Zach Wilson

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed his benching of Zach Wilson during the team’s ugly 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16. Wilson yielded poor results in the loss and went 9/18 for 92 yards and an interception. He and the Jets were booed off the field... The post Jets coach addresses his benching of Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
