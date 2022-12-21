Read full article on original website
NFL Network ruins Steelers tribute to Franco Harris: Fans get furious
Football fans weren’t happy about NFL Network cutting away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to the late Franco Harris during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday was a somber day for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fanbase. On Tuesday, legendary running back Franco Harris...
3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
3 teams that should start preparing an offer for Sean Payton
Sean Payton may only be out of the NFL for one season, but the New Orleans Saints would have to trade away his rights first. It seems as though Sean Payton’s NFL coaching retirement may have only been to get out of a bad situation with the New Orleans Saints.
Did Steelers get benefit of bad review on last-minute drive? (Video)
The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a memorable victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, honoring Franco Harris in the process. But did they get bailed out?. Pittsburgh’s offense looked downright putrid in primetime, up until the final drive of the game. Rookie Kenny Pickett, who was drawing out frustration from Yinzer moms and dads everywhere, led a game-winning drive to give the Steelers the lead with less than a minute remaining.
WATCH: Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle connect for 84-yard TD
The big plays have been missing for the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during their current three-game losing streak.
4 Leadership Traits Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett is Lacking
The Denver Broncos need a head coach who has mastered these four leadership traits.
Detroit Lions need help to make playoffs after blowout loss to Carolina Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Detroit Lions blew a chance to take command of a wild-card spot in the NFC playoff race with Saturday's loss to the Carolina Panthers; they'll need help the next two weeks if they're going to reach the postseason for the first time in six years. The Lions entered Sunday's games with a 25% chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. Even if they win their remaining regular season games against the Chicago...
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 16
There were some strong quarterback performances in Week 16. Here are three who played their way to the bench. It would be hard for the NFL to top the craziness that took place in Week 15. That had upsets and crazy endings, galore. But in Week 16, fans had the chance to watch plenty of football during the holiday weekend.
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys
It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
Best NBA Prop Bets Today, Same Game Parlay for Lakers vs. Mavericks
The Lakers and Mavericks meet on Christmas Day with Los Angeles still trying to find their footing without Anthony Davis. LeBron James will be playing in his 17th Christmas Day game, the most in league history, and he always knows how to put on a show on one of the biggest days of the season, averaging over 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in his career.
Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better
What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
Alabama Football: Coach Saban continues to lock down the state
Coach Nick Saban and Alabama football are on a well-documented and historic run of success, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. Saban has drawn blue chip recruits from all over the country, from New Jersey product Minkah Fitzpatrick to Tua Tagovailoa in Hawai’i. However, he has...
Sources: James Harden mulling free agent return to Rockets
All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July -- if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN.
