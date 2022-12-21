Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Philippines: PH-IGM, Gameloot, Vertex Evo Trading hit with SEC warnings
The Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued advisories against three entities in breach of securities laws. The entities include PH-IGM, Gameloot, and Vertex Evo Trading, firms blacklisted by the securities watchdog for violating extant regulations. According to the public advisory, the SEC noted that Vertex Evo Trading,...
coingeek.com
Crypto.com flagged by UK advertising watchdog over misleading NFT ads
The United Kingdom’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has flagged Crypto.com’s advertisements relating to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for being misleading to investors and failing to identify the risks associated with the asset class. The erring advertisements were paid ads on Facebook involving the promotion of the NFT project Turtle...
coingeek.com
Paxful boots ‘not decentralized’ Ethereum because integrity trumps revenue
Ethereum has been banished from peer-to-peer digital asset trading platform Paxful due to its CEO’s belief in prioritizing “integrity over revenue.”. On Wednesday, Paxful CEO Ray Youssef tweeted the following: “We finally kicked #ethereum off our marketplace. 11.6m humans safer. Integrity over revenue 🤝🏽 Who is next?” The tweet, which followed earlier tweets in which Youssef telegraphed the move, was accompanied by a screenshot of a letter Youssef sent to customers explaining why he decided to purge the ETH token from Paxful’s platform as of December 22.
coingeek.com
Global blockchain payments wallet, Centbee, raises $1 million pre-Series A funding from Ayre Ventures
London – December 23, 2022: Blockchain payments company, Centbee, announced today that it has closed its pre-Series A round with entrepreneur Calvin Ayre, founder of Ayre Ventures. Ayre Ventures first invested in Centbee in 2019. Speaking on the new raise, Ayre said, “My faith in Centbee has been rewarded through Angus and Lorien’s ongoing commitment to making Bitcoin – the original protocol in the form of BSV – easily usable and accessible to everyone. Unlike other blockchains, BSV is focused on utility, not speculation, and Centbee is working hard to further Bitcoin’s adoption as a true peer-to-peer electronic cash system.”
coingeek.com
Asset tokenization needs a global public blockchain as a universal registration system
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. According to the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the tokenization of global illiquid assets is estimated to be a $16 trillion business opportunity by 2030, with tokenized financial assets, such as patents, representing $3 trillion of that business opportunity by 2030. See IPwe post on LinkedIn.
coingeek.com
Kazakhstan sees potential in CBDCs, eyes phased rollout until 2025
The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) has confirmed that it will proceed with the launch of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The central bank disclosed rounding up the second testing phase in developing the digital tenge. According to a report published last week, the central bank may adopt a phased approach to launch the CBDC as early as 2023 through 2025.
coingeek.com
RBI governor warns next financial crisis will come from privately run digital currencies
Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das has issued a grim warning saying that digital assets will trigger the next financial crisis. The central bank chief gave the warning at a media summit with high-ranking industry players in attendance, where he highlighted the risks posed by the asset class. Das cited the recent implosions of several digital asset firms like FTX, Voyager, and Celsius to back up his claims.
coingeek.com
Comments regarding the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2022
The sentiment of the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act is relevant, especially considering the recent failures of the FTX exchange, as well as others who are dealing in the exchange of unregistered securities. I applaud lawmakers for seeking solutions to stem illicit finance into ‘cryptocurrencies.’ However, this bill also demonstrates...
Comments / 0