Sioux Falls Free Christmas Tree Drop-Off Sites Are Now Open
Christmas 2022 is now over. So where do you go in Sioux Falls to dump off your Christmas tree? Here's what you need to know. The City of Sioux Falls opened its two Christmas tree drop-off sites yesterday. You can drop off your now fairly dried-up Christmas tree at two...
Bitter Cold Temps Having Many South Dakotans Asking for a Jump
Need to jump, or a tow, or roadside service of any kind for your vehicle? That has a tendency to happen in a big way when you run up against weather conditions like we have been facing the past couple of days here in South Dakota and throughout the central part of the nation.
Need a Light? Check out the Christmas Lights Competition in Tea
A group of residents in the city of Tea, South Dakota has a friendly little Christmas lights competition going on right now to help celebrate the season. And by the looks of it, it could possibly even make Clark W. Griswold envious. According to Dakota News Now, 15 homes throughout...
Sioux Falls to Offer Free Bus Rides during Bitter Cold
An arctic blast of extreme cold weather is prompting officials in Sioux Falls to offer up free transportation to those who need it. Beginning Wednesday (December 21), Sioux Area Metro (SAM) will be waiving bus fares on all fixed routes in the city. The free rides will be available through...
Highway Near Sioux Falls Set to Close for I-90 Bridge Repairs
A major highway leading in an out of Northwest Sioux Falls is about to close for a few weeks. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that beginning December 27, repair work is scheduled to begin on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge over South Dakota Highway 38 (Exit 390). The...
UPDATE: Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 Closed Thursday Night- No Travel Advised
Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 will both be closed as of 6:00 PM Thursday 12/22/22. I-29 (both northbound and southbound) will be closed from Sioux Falls (I-29/I-90 interchange) to the North Dakota state line. I-90 will be closed from Rapid City to Sioux Falls. BLIZZARD WARNING Issued Minnesota, Iowa, SD...
BLIZZARD WARNING Now Issued Minnesota, Iowa, SD Tri-State Area
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a BLIZZARD WARNING and much of the Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota tri-state area. It's Dangerous to Travel!. The NWS has issued a WIND CHILL WARNING in effect until 6 pm Friday. There is now also a BLIZZARD WARNING in effect...
What Exactly Is Wind Chill and How Is It Calculated?
It's a fact of life in the part of the world we live in. Things are bad enough when you wake up to actual temperature readings of -15 to -20, but things really get dangerous when the wind kicks up and the wind chills kick in. The numbers are almost...
“Take A Bite!” Sioux Falls Top 5 Favorite Candy Bars
I don't know much, but I do know one thing; candy bars are awesome! And my dentist would agree. I've spent more money than I care to remember on repairing my teeth after years of neglect. But you didn't come here to hear about my lack of dental care, you want to know what the top five favorite candy bars in Sioux Falls are.
Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls Announces Its Opening Day
Skiers will be getting a Christmas present over the long holiday break here in the Sioux Empire. Great Bear Ski Valley east of Sioux Falls near Brandon announced its opening date for the 2022-2023 winter season on Monday. The popular ski park will be ready for skiers to hit their...
6 Sioux Falls Ice Rinks To Open This Week
Now, where did I put them? Hmmm, so the cold weather has now arrived and this signals the season for outdoor winter fun. But, where are those ice skates? I remember cleaning them up at the end of last season and putting them on a storage shelf in the basement.
Winter Storm Watch For Sioux Falls Area Later This Week
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, for later this week. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect Tuesday Morning. And a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday through Saturday. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow...
New Number One on List of Sioux Falls’ Most Popular Baby Names
There's a new most popular baby name in Sioux Falls for 2022. Sanford Health has released its annual list of the top names for newborns over the past year. On the girls' side, there was a big change. Olivia was the top choice, moving up four spots from number five...
When Did South Dakota Start Putting Up Christmas Trees?
Christmas tree sales are a big business in the United States. But when did they first become a holiday thing in South Dakota?. When you check on the history of Christmas trees the symbolic use of evergreens goes back to ancient Egypt, Rome, and Germany. The Germans are credited with...
