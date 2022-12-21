ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Monroe Freeling, the No. 47 overall prospect, signs with Georgia

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNmsb_0jq4nu4200

4-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling ranks as the nation’s No. 47 overall player in the class of 2023 and as the No. 7 ranked tackle.

He committed to Georgia back in August, and on Wednesday he officially put pen to paper and signed with the Georgia Bulldogs. He originally picked the Bulldogs over Florida, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State and Miami

At 6-foot-7 and 283 pounds, Freeling hails from Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. He is Georgia’s highest ranked offensive member of the 2023 class so far.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DawgsDaily

OFFENSE: Way Too Early Look at 2024 UGA Class

The Majority of Georgia's 2023 Recruiting class is signed and sealed, with the only exception being the potential addition of 5-star TE Duce Robinson, who will be making his decision during the February signing period. This means the focus will shift to next year's class. Georgia never stops ...
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision

Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Georgia Football: Christmas with a Dawg twist

‘Tis the season for all things red and green, or if you’re a Georgia football fan, all things red and black. Just because it’s Christmastime doesn’t mean UGA fans ditch their team spirit. In fact, repping the Dawgs during Christmas earns you a guaranteed spot on the Nice List. Santa is a secret Georgia fan after all…not that he was fooling anyone with that red suit and those black boots.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Daily Dawg Thread: December 23, 2022

Joenel Aguero DB 5-11 205 Lynn, Mass. St. John’s Prep. C.J. Allen ILB 6-1 225 Barnesville, Ga. Lamar County. Anthony Evans III WR 5-11 165 Converse, Texas Judson. Monroe Freeling OL 6-7 300 Isle of Palms, S.C. Oceanside Collegiate. Jordan Hall DL 6-4 310 Jacksonville, Fla. Westside. A.J. Harris...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

9 Georgia signees taking advantage of participating in bowl practices

College football signees enrolling early in a school is nothing new, as it’s been a recent trend for more and more players to join their new programs in January so they can participate in winter workouts and spring practice. What is more of a new phenomenon is players arriving a month earlier than that to participate in bowl practices, which not only helps them adjust to the college game quicker but also makes them an asset for their new team.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Dogs add 3 on Day 2 of early signing period

Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, now eight days away from their college football playoff semifinal vs the Ohio State Buckeyes, added three more future players on Thursday’s second day of the early signing period, bringing the two-day total to 27. The Dogs and the Buckeyes play New Year’s Eve night in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
ATHENS, GA
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Georgia preview: Film expert breakdown on why the Buckeyes’ offense should go fast

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On Wednesday Buckeye Talk, welcome cleveland.com football film expert Lance Reisland to the show for the first time. Lance has appeared on Orange and Brown Talk to discuss the Browns many times, and has written film breakdowns on both the Buckeyes and Browns, but on this episode he joins Doug Lesmerises to discuss the Ohio State-Georgia matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
WGAU

Watkinsville’s new Downtown Authority has its first director

There is a director for the new Downtown Development Authority in Watkinsville: Watkinsville City Manager Sharyn Dickerson says the job goes to Kate Patterson. Patterson has worked in education and in real estate. From the City of Watkinsville…. Patterson, 43, is an experienced organizational executive, non-profit leader, has real estate...
WATKINSVILLE, GA
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
wuga.org

Two Candidates Qualify for District 2 Commission Special Election

Two candidates have qualified to run for the vacant Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commission seat. Qualifying to fill the unexpired term of former ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker ended with ACC Commissioner Melissa Link and former Clarke County Board of Education member Kirrena Gallagher joining the race. Charlotte Sosebee is Director of Elections for Clarke County. She advises residents to check to if they are eligible to vote in that race.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy