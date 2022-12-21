Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
MEXC Launches the Broker Program with Up to 60% Daily Rebate
On December 20th, MEXC, the cryptocurrency trading platform, launches the broker program. Brokers who sign up for this program can get up to 50%-60% rebate on trading fees. It is understood that MEXC’s broker program is open to two types of brokers: API brokers and independent brokers. API brokers can simply connect customers with MEXC’s brokerage services by using MEXC-integrated API; independent brokers can utilize the advantages of MEXC which are stability, security, and liquidity to expand their business by integrating once.
dApp Industry Thrives Despite Crypto Winter: DappRadar
The crypto winter has not harmed at least one industry niche. The cryptocurrency market is facing one of its most brutal crypto winters, marked by a sustained drop in digital asset prices and the failure of major crypto companies, as well as high-profile cases of hacks and heists. Nonetheless, a...
SEC Targets Crypto Auditors Seeking Greater Scrutiny
In its ongoing war against crypto, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has now turned its sights on auditing firms and their reports. The SEC is stepping up its scrutiny of crypto auditors as it continues to wage war against the digital asset industry. In the latest in a recent...
1inch Network Introduces Fusion Update for DeFi Swaps
Users will be able to choose between three options with the Fusion mode. The popular DEX aggregator announced the launch of Fusion, which focuses on the 1inch Swap Engine and aims to enhance user experience with DeFi swaps. The team behind the project promised to deliver “almost limitless” liquidity and...
State of Bitcoin in 2022: From HODler Confidence to Mining Transformation
Bitcoin long-term holders have shown resilience as speculators were eliminated. 2022 has been a brutal year for the crypto investors market by the harsh crypto winter. It all started with the collapse of the TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin, which prompted other major crypto players to fall like dominos: Three Arrows Capital. Voyager Digital, Celsius Network, FTX, BlockFi.
FTX Completed the Blockfolio Deal Mainly in FTT Tokens: Report
FTX has supposedly financed 94% of its Blockfolio acquisition deal in FTT tokens. The collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX reportedly paid 94% of the $84 million purchase of a majority stake in Blockfolio in FTT tokens. The coin played a leading role in the platform’s crash last month. CZ said Binance...
Christmas Watch: Will 2023 Finally End Bitcoin Price’s Stagnancy Amid $17K?
Bitcoin’s last several days were quite boring, will the end of the year change that?. With the end of the year approaching fast, the primary cryptocurrency continues to remain stuck at familiar ground at just over $17,000, begging the question if that’s about to change anytime soon. Most...
Weekend Watch: Terra Classic (LUNC) Jumps 6%, Bitcoin Flat Amid $17K
Terra Classic has jumped the most ahead of Christmas, with a 6% daily increase. The latest PCE data announced by the US yesterday brought little volatility to the crypto market, in which BTC dropped by a few hundred dollars but recovered almost immediately. The altcoins are still on a daily...
Peter Thiel-Backed Bullish Pulls the Plug on $9B SPAC Deal
The decision to end the drawn-out deal was amicable. Crypto exchange Bullish has called off the planned merger worth $9 billion with Far Peak Acquisition Corp. According to an official statement, the two entities have mutually agreed to terminate their proposed business combination. Far Peak is led by Thomas Farley,...
Twitter Integrates Live Market Charts for Bitcoin and Ether
Twitter users can now check the prices of bitcoin and ether by typing BTC or ETH on the platform’s search tab. Twitter introduced a new cryptocurrency feature on its platform that allows users to check the current price of bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH). The graphics display the logo...
Following Long Consolidation, BTC Now Facing Huge Resistance: Bitcoin Price Analysis
Bitcoin continues to print minor daily fluctuations as the price consolidates inside a tight range with low volatility. Currently, the price is testing a significant resistance area, and in case a rejection takes place – BTC is likely to retest lower-price areas. On the other hand, a breakout could lead to a mini-rally.
Nearly 60% of NFT Trading Volumes in 2022 Was Wash Trading: Report
NFT marketplaces use token reward trading strategies to entice traders, boost volume, and appear to be the most successful platforms. A recent report published by blockchain analytics firm Dune revealed that nearly 60% of non-fungible token (NFT) trading volumes this year were wash trades. Wash trading is a form of...
SBF Deported and Released on Bail, FTX Fiasco Rageson, Bitcoin Stuck Below $17K: This Week’s Recap
SBF got deported to the US and was immediately released under bail. Caroline Ellison pleaded guilty and got a deal. Bitcoin remains below $17k. Quite a lot has been going on in the cryptocurrency industry over the past seven days, but most of it failed to impact the price action,Week’s remains rather dull. Can’toin is trading below $17K, down about 2.9% in the past seven dParents’ble to recover the coveted level. The volatility has seemingly disappeared from the market, but that’s not necessarily truparents’e altcoins. All of them are trading in the red, with the most considerable loss being that of Cardano which plunged by a whopping 14%. XRP is down 7%, DOGE – 8.3%, MATIC – around 9%, and so forth.
Binance Labs Amassed 2,100% Returns on Investment Since Inception
The explanation comes amidst increased FUD targeting Binance over the last couple of days. Binance Labs – the investment arm of crypto exchange Binance – reportedly made a historical return on investment, reaching as high as 2,100%. As a result, the total assets under management have hit $7.5...
US Inflation Gauge PCE Clocks in at 4.7% YoY
The price of bitcoin went up and down by a few hundred dollars after the PCE numbers came out. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures price index (PCE) increased by 0.1% in November compared to October and by 4.7% compared to a year ago. As the world’s most powerful economy made...
