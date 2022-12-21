SBF got deported to the US and was immediately released under bail. Caroline Ellison pleaded guilty and got a deal. Bitcoin remains below $17k. Quite a lot has been going on in the cryptocurrency industry over the past seven days, but most of it failed to impact the price action,Week’s remains rather dull. Can’toin is trading below $17K, down about 2.9% in the past seven dParents’ble to recover the coveted level. The volatility has seemingly disappeared from the market, but that’s not necessarily truparents’e altcoins. All of them are trading in the red, with the most considerable loss being that of Cardano which plunged by a whopping 14%. XRP is down 7%, DOGE – 8.3%, MATIC – around 9%, and so forth.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO