4-star WR Tyler Williams signs with Georgia

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams committed to Georgia in September, choosing UGA over Clemson, Texas A&M, Miami and South Carolina.

On Wednesday, the 6-foot-3 receiver out of Lakeland, Florida officially signed his national letter of intent to play for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Williams ranks as the nation’s No. 105 overall player and No. 15 ranked receiver.

247Sports describes him as a “potential big-play machine”:

A potential big-play machine out on the perimeter. Pretty green from a technical standpoint, which makes sense seeing as how he was deployed mostly as a quarterback early on in prep career. Still, has plenty of upside as a wide receiver given fluid movements patterns and ability to make contested catches. Size is unverified, but appears to be over 6-foot-2 and pushing 205 pounds after adding 15 pounds or so to what was once a thin, wiry frame. Thick through the glutes and has room to add even more mass in the upper half. Was initially viewed as a legitimate D1 basketball prospect given how he can consistently drive and finish at the rim.

