Read full article on original website
Related
NJ Family Searches for Kidney Donor for 10-Year-Old Girl With Rare Condition
NORTH BERGEN — A New Jersey family has mobilized to find their 10-year-old a living kidney donor, as the girl's rare genetic condition has caused critical kidney disease. Bella Prado was born with Triple X Syndrome. "I lived in the hospital for the first three years of my life...
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
Foodie Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Favorite Christmas Cookie
Eating could easily be named an Olympic sport in New Jersey, so we know a little something about great food, whether it's a savory meal or a sweet treat. And we now know what our favorite and delicious Christmas cookie is just in time for the holiday weekend. Maybe you're...
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe
The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
Study reveals NJ’s most popular gift this holiday season
As we get older, it becomes more complicated to shop for Christmas gifts. We buy what we want throughout the year so what do we actually NEED during the holidays?. I’m all about gift cards. I’ll accept any kind I get, but many people aren't too accepting of them because it's not as personal.
CBS News
First flooding, then freezing temp plague New Jersey
Residents all over the state struggled all day Friday and as temperatures plummeted at night, the conditions got even worse. CBS2's Kristie Keleshian reports.
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
A Major Publication Has Named This Great Town The Quirkiest In New Jersey
There is no doubt that New Jersey has some unusual places. But you don't often hear the word quirky being associated with New Jersey. Having said that, we apparently do have a town that is considered the quirkiest in the state. The people who have crowned this town the quirkiest...
New Jersey witness says silent objects disappeared into thin cloud layer
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A New Jersey witness at Burlington Township reported watching and photographing a silent, glowing object at about 11:30 p.m. on December 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds For This New Jersey Winter
We go through a lot of coffee in our house. ALOT of coffee. I wake up at 2:30 am every day and my husband wakes up at 3 am most days. I know we are not alone, we all work more than we should on top of crazy hours so coffee is really the lifeblood of America.
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
N.J. reports 2,343 COVID cases, 17 deaths; most of state has ‘high’ community levels, CDC says
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,343 COVID-19 cases and 17 confirmed deaths on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added eight new counties to the list of those with “high” community levels of the coronavirus. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is...
You’ll never guess NJ’s most popular New Year’s resolution
They say don’t be tempted. That if you really want to change your life in some meaningful way, do it when the time is right for you. Do it when you have your epiphany, or at least when you’re not hungover and dehydrated from New Year’s Eve partying.
Flooding in New Jersey from Friday’s pre-Christmas winter storm
Communities across New Jersey are dealing with flooding. As rain and snow falls, New Jersey is bracing for arctic cold. ❄ Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is mapping out the holiday weekend weather for NJ. Severe winter weather descending on much of the country early Friday rolled into New Jersey in...
NJ county health official says mask up again for COVID-19
Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako is recommending that people wear masks around others and limit activity in crowded spaces as the number of new COVID-19 cases rises in the county and New Jersey. The announcement late Friday comes as people gather indoors for the holidays, many of them coming...
Looking for work? New Jersey is the 4th best state to get a job
There are so many people out of work across the country, it's good to know that you can get a job in New Jersey much easier than in most other states. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most. If you scroll down, and farther down, and even farther down than that you'll see that New Jersey comes in at 48 making us the 4th best state to get a job in.
How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather (and how to thaw them if they freeze)
New Jersey is starting to brace itself for some cold, winter weather. And in some cases, that means it is cold enough that pipes can freeze. Here’s what you can do to prevent them from freezing, and if they do freeze, how to thaw them out. How to keep...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
N.J. weather: Strongest wind gusts in each county during the intense winter storm
Windows were rattling and Christmas decorations were flying around when a powerful winter storm generated waves of heavy rain, small hail, snow showers and intense winds Friday — some gusting as strong as 60 mph and knocking out power to thousands of homes. How bad were the winds in...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1