Mississippi police fatally shoot woman holding Walmart worker hostage
Mississippi police shot and killed a woman who was holding a Walmart worker hostage in a tense, caught-on-camera ordeal Wednesday. Corlunda McGinister, 21, was fatally shot by officers inside the megastore’s Richland location after bizarrely pleading to speak with a news anchor while she held onto the petrified worker, according to authorities and footage of the incident. Richland police reported on social media Wednesday there was an “incident at Walmart involving a weapon” around 5:45 p.m., and then hours later issued another report that there was an “officer-involved shooting” inside the chain store. Footage circulating online showed a woman,...
Member of crew drugging and robbing NYC clubgoers hit with murder charges
A member of a violent Manhattan robbery crew that targets patrons at Big Apple nightclubs — including gay bars — has been arrested and charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two partygoers, police said Thursday. Kenwood Allen, 33, is allegedly part of the vicious gang that has been drugging inebriated revelers and robbing them — with at least 26 attacks since March. “They target their victims leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then either through force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewelry, money, high-end watches and phones from their victims,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at...
Florida Man Shot Ex-Girlfriend 15 Times in the Back Because She Refused to Answer His Phone Calls and Texts: Police
A man reportedly confessed to police that he shot his ex-girlfriend 15 times in the back because she refused to answer his phone calls and texts since ending their relationship. Carlos Lemont Jones, 23, allegedly also told police that if he had to do it again, he would have killed...
TMZ.com
Tory Lanez's Family Rages Outside Courthouse After Guilty Shooting Verdict
Tory Lanez's father is blowing a gasket after watching his son's conviction in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial ... directing his anger at cops, prosecutors and even Jay-Z. Ya gotta see the video ... Tory's father launches into an epic rant outside the courthouse where his son was hauled...
Mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari says husband put family in danger
The mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has claimed that her husband “put her family in danger” as investigators descended on the girl’s home in North Carolina after discovering a secret area boarded up with plywood. Madalina was last seen on 21 November when surveillance footage captured her getting off a school bus at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before her mother finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December. School officials then alerted law enforcement, sparking a huge manhunt to find the 11-year-old.One week into...
Mother admits manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese
A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.”Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, and father, Alun Titford, 44, were charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Appearing before Mold Crown court on 12 December, Lloyd-Jones admitted the manslaughter.Mr Titford is due to go on trial in January. He denies the charges.It was alleged at an earlier hearing that Kaylea’s obesity was caused...
Moment furious Italian jeweller, 67, opens fire on gang of robbers shooting two dead
An Italian jeweller opened fire on a gang of robbers and shot two dead after they raided his boutique and tied up his daughter. Mario Roggero, 67, shot and killed two robbers in Grinzane Cavour on April 28 an attempted theft in the afternoon around 6.30pm by three men armed with a knife and a pistol which later turned out to be fake.
North Carolina attorney shot dead by client at law firm
North Carolina lawyer Patrick White was praised for trying to stop accused shooter Francisco Cazarin Sanchez, who allegedly opened fire at the law firm, killing White and himself.
Man was sentenced to 13 years in prison but by a stroke of luck, he was never taken to jail
A 13-year sentence was handed to this armed robber, yet no one ever transported him to jail. Michael Anderson, who was 23 years old when he was arrested in 1999 for robbing a Burger King with a gun, received a 13-year prison term.
Accused Killer Allegedly In Possession Of Pregnant Woman’s Body Found Not Competent To Stand Trial
Investigators believe Torrey Moore shot a convenience store employee to death before fleeing to his apartment, where police found the decomposing body of pregnant woman Denise Middleton. A man accused of killing a convenience store clerk and then leading authorities to the decomposing remains of a heavily-pregnant woman is not...
Mother whose husky mauled her baby to death faces jail
A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky that mauled her three-month-old baby to death.Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King.She was charged with being the owner, or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.Alcock today (December 23) pleaded guilty while Kyra’s father Vince King, 54, denied the charge.Kyra was treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.She was pronounced dead at the...
TMZ.com
Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Died from Accidental Prescription Drug OD, Family Members Say
Memphis rapper Big Scarr died as a result of a fatal prescription pain med OD ... relatives tell TMZ. The up-and-coming rapper's uncle, Arthur Woods, tells us Big Scarr overdosed Thursday on prescription pills at his girlfriend's house in Memphis. Big Scarr's uncle says he did not know when his...
Man, 28, is charged with murder after a woman, 37, is found dead in a unit with horrific injuries
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in NSW's Illawarra region. Police were called to a unit complex at Albion Park Rail, south of Sydney, just after 11pm on Sunday. When they arrived officers found a 37-year-old woman with serious injuries inside a unit. Despite the...
WATCH: American man in Mexican prison after crossing border with gun, family heartbroken
An American man and father of three is being held in custody inside a Mexican federal prison after accidentally crossing the border with a firearm.
Moment ‘sleepover’ killer went to swap victim’s Xbox for drugs after murdering three children
CCTV footage captured the moment a quadruple murderer took his 13-year-old victim’s Xbox to swap for drugs just hours after killing him. Damien Bendall left his partner Terri Harris’s home in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, the morning after murdering Ms Harris, her two children Lacey and John Bennett, 11 and 13, and Lacey’s friend Connie, 11. Bendall was filmed leaving the house just before 6am on 19 September 2021 after the horrific attack. He took a taxi to Sheffield and was captured on CCTV carrying a bag, which contained John’s Xbox. He later traded the game console for drugs, a...
Police officer sacked for slapping bottoms of young female officers
A police officer has been sacked for slapping the bottoms of two female police officers he worked with.A police misconduct panel concluded that the behaviour of PC Kevin Wood, of West Yorkshire Police, was “sexist” and amounted to gross misconduct.Wood, who was based in Leeds and served as a police officer for 20 years, was described as being far more senior than his two colleagues who were both young with “limited” experience.The incidents occurred between January 2019 and May 2021 when Mr Wood was on duty, with one happening outside Pudsey police station in Leeds where it could have been...
American Couple Charged With Child Trafficking And ‘Aggravated Torture’ Of Ugandan Foster Child
Nicholas Spencer and his wife, Mackenzie Leigh Mathias Spencer, are charged with trafficking and the torture of their Ugandan foster child. The post American Couple Charged With Child Trafficking And ‘Aggravated Torture’ Of Ugandan Foster Child appeared first on NewsOne.
M&S marketing manager, 22, admits drug dealing at London's Fabric nightclub as she is spared jail
A Marks and Spencer executive has admitted dealing drugs at a nightclub after she was caught with cocaine and ecstasy pills stuffed down her bra. Charlotte Fennessy, 22, who works in marketing and social media was arrested at Fabric in central London , days before Christmas last year.
Young Boy Found Under Floorboards Was Drowned in Toilet Months Ago, Mom Says
The young boy whose decomposing body was found hidden under the floorboards of a home in rural Arkansas had been dead for three months after his mother’s boyfriend drowned him in a toilet bowl, court documents say. Ashley Rolland, 28, told investigators that her son Blu had been punished by her 33-year-old live-in boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, after the boy bit his finger. Rolland’s 6-year-old daughter was found in the home with severe burns to her scalp, which Rolland said were also caused by Bridges. Both have been charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and...
‘Wonderful mother’ killed by police car chasing suspected stolen vehicle
A “wonderful mother” was killed by a police vehicle after a chase involving a suspected stolen vehicle.Heather Smedley, 53, was taken to hospital but died a short time later, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.The incident, which happened around 10am on Friday in Shaw Road, Oldham, has been referred to the police watchdog.Officers said the woman was involved in a collision with a police vehicle after a “short pursuit” of the suspect vehicle.Ms Smedley’s family paid tribute to the mother-of-three.In a statement released by Greater Manchester Police, they said: “To the most wonderful mother to Benjamin, Olivia and Jamie, daughter to...
