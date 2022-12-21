Read full article on original website
Van Heyningen Named Fulton County’s Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Recipient
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Community Foundation, fund affiliate of the Northern Indiana Community Foundation, is pleased to announce the recipient of the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship for Fulton County: William Van Heyningen of Rochester Community High School. Lilly Endowment Community Scholars are known for their community...
Metzger Appointed Clay Trustee
CLAYPOOL — Jacob Metzger was unanimously elected to the office of Clay Township Trustee Thursday evening according to Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan. Metzger, who was the only candidate, was not present for the caucus. He will be sworn in at noon, Saturday, Dec. 31 at...
Former Celebrations Building Preserved Via Main Street Grant
WARSAW — Jason and Catherine Conlon are preserving part of Warsaw and their own family’s history thanks to a Main Street Warsaw facade grant. On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Conlons and MSW representatives posed with a replica check for $5,000 in grant funds in front of the building the former are renovating at 106 E. Center St., Warsaw. The couple contributed $5,000 of their own as well to be eligible for the grant to redo the outside of what formerly housed Celebrations.
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
Owen Eugene Burkholder — UPDATED
Owen Eugene Burkholder, 84, went through the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2022. Born to Lois and George Burkholder, he was a lifelong resident of Warsaw. Owen was a bartender by trade and worked at the original Eagles on Center Street for many years. An avid fisherman, Owen...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Steve Conway, $450.20. Carrissa Coverstone, $1,228.69. Natalie Greene, $1,054.73. Michael Hoskins, $386.86. Dylan T. Tharp, $309.32. Brian J. Tucker,...
Patricia ‘Patti’ Joan Paris — UPDATED
Patricia “Patti” Joan Paris, 75, Warsaw, died at 11:58 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at her residence in Warsaw. She was born Sept. 11, 1947, in Lewistown, Ill., to Maurine (Bowden) and Delbert A. Ruberg. Patti was a 1966 graduate of South Side High School in Fort Wayne. At the young age of 19, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with George “Tim” Frank Paris, and they were married on July 30, 1966. They were blessed with three sons and shared everything during their 56 years of marriage together.
Sally Louise Wagner — UPDATED
On Dec. 20, 2022, Sally Louise Wagner passed away at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 89. She was born in Warsaw on Dec. 6, 1933. Sally is survived by her daughters: Shana Wagner and Sheryl L. Hanna, both of Warsaw; two grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Robert Hoffer.
Julia Ann Umbaugh
Julia Ann Umbaugh, 97, a lifetime resident of Marshall County, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living, Plymouth. She was born on Aug. 31, 1925, in Bourbon. On May 19, 1946, she married Hugh Umbaugh, who preceded her in death on July 13, 2006. She...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Pierceton Police Department investigated the following accident:. 8:05 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Packerton Road west of CR 400S, Pierceton. Driver: Jose A. Garza, 39, South Lake Sharon Road, Warsaw. Garza’s vehicle slid through the intersection and into the ditch. Damage up to $25,000. Warsaw. Officers with...
Fort Wayne Airport Selects Firm For East Terminal Expansion
FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne International Airport has selected a construction firm for its planed East Terminal Expansion project. When complete, the project will renovate more than 10,000 square feet of concourse area and add 5,000 square feet of first-level space for airport operations. Chicago-based Clayco Inc. will lead...
Joseph Anthony Barczak
Joseph A. Barczak, 73, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at his home in Warsaw. Joseph was born Nov. 11, 1949, in Gary, to Stanley and Mary (Suklaczyski) Barczak. After graduating from East Chicago High School in 1968, he worked for over 20 years for a steel mill until his retirement. On Oct. 5, 2005, he married Sandra Marvel.
Kimberly A. Boyer
Kimberly A. Boyer, 52, rural Mentone, died at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, with her husband by her side at their home in Mentone. Kim was born June 2, 1970, in Rochester, to the late Allison Jr. and Sharlene Kay (Shull) Haimbaugh. She married on March 25, 2000, in the Izaak Walton League of Argos, to D. Kevin Boyer; he survives.
Miller Sunset Pavilion Announces Holiday Hours
WINONA LAKE — Miller Sunset Pavilion has released the list of ice rink holiday hours. CLOSED Saturday, Dec. 24 (due to winter storm warning)
Tracy M. Burns
Tracy M. Burns, 26, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. She was born in South Bend on July 2, 1996. Tracy is survived by her fiancé: Christian Sweet; and their boys: Mason and Landon; her parents: Adam and Christina, Walkerton; her sisters: Megan and Angela Burns, Walkerton; maternal grandparents: Roger and Patsy Sickmiller, Plymouth; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
Jerry Duane Davis
Jerry Duane Davis, 76, Logansport, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Wesleyan Health Care Center in Marion. He was born on Aug. 30, 1946, in Valparaiso. On Dec. 9, 2013, in Iowa, he married John Wayne Freels, who preceded in death on Oct. 19, 2021. Surviving Jerry is a...
Warsaw City Offices To Be Closed Friday
WARSAW — With the certainty of severe winter weather moving into our community tonight, except for essential and emergency services, the City of Warsaw offices will be closed on Friday. To aid in the clearing of snow, we ask that, if possible, cars be removed from the street. High...
Many Grateful For Free Christmas Dinner
NORTH WEBSTER — A few folks were lined up as early as 2 p.m. today at The Owls Nest, North Webster, for an opportunity to get a free Christmas dinner. Distribution started at 4 p.m. with only 150 meals available, and by approximately 4:40 p.m. all meals had been distributed.
Michelle Ann Blocker — UPDATED
Michelle Ann Blocker, 67, North Manchester, entered the gates of heaven on Dec. 21, 2022. She was born in LaPorte on April 17, 1955. On July 20, 1973, Michelle, known as “Mike” to those who knew her, married Danny Blocker. The loving memory of Mike, or “Gobby” to...
