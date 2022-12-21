ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Nation's No. 50 overall player, CJ Allen, signs with Georgia

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNmsb_0jq4mtHw00

4-star linebacker CJ Allen committed to Georgia back in June, choosing UGA over Auburn and Tennessee.

On Wednesday, he signed with the Bulldogs.

Ranking as the nation’s No. 50 overall player and No. 4 ranked linebacker, Allen plays his high school football for Lamar County Comprehensive in Barnesville, Georgia.

Allen (6-foot-1, 217 pounds) is a multi-sport athlete who participates in both basketball and track & field on top of playing both offense and defense for the Trojans.

In his junior season, Allen racked up 91 tackles and three interceptions, while rushing for 1,080 yards and 16 touchdowns at running back.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

9 Georgia signees taking advantage of participating in bowl practices

College football signees enrolling early in a school is nothing new, as it’s been a recent trend for more and more players to join their new programs in January so they can participate in winter workouts and spring practice. What is more of a new phenomenon is players arriving a month earlier than that to participate in bowl practices, which not only helps them adjust to the college game quicker but also makes them an asset for their new team.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Daily Dawg Thread: December 23, 2022

Joenel Aguero DB 5-11 205 Lynn, Mass. St. John’s Prep. C.J. Allen ILB 6-1 225 Barnesville, Ga. Lamar County. Anthony Evans III WR 5-11 165 Converse, Texas Judson. Monroe Freeling OL 6-7 300 Isle of Palms, S.C. Oceanside Collegiate. Jordan Hall DL 6-4 310 Jacksonville, Fla. Westside. A.J. Harris...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Dogs add 3 on Day 2 of early signing period

Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, now eight days away from their college football playoff semifinal vs the Ohio State Buckeyes, added three more future players on Thursday’s second day of the early signing period, bringing the two-day total to 27. The Dogs and the Buckeyes play New Year’s Eve night in Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Georgia’s Largest Boat Show Returns To Atlanta To Kick Off The New Year

If you’re fanatic about all things boating, then you don’t want to miss Georgia’s largest boat show hitting up the Georgia World Congress Center in January. Explore an endless amount of boats, new boating technology, events, seminars, and more, at the return of this adored convention meets boat show, featuring fun for all the family.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County wreck claims life of Watkinsville man

A Watkinsville man died Wednesday in a three-vehicle wreck in Commerce. Luis Montanez Villafane, 71, died when the green 2011 Honda CRV he was driving collided head-on with a Ford U-Haul box truck, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The GSP investigation revealed the CRV was traveling southbound on Homer Road...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
wrbl.com

Man wins lottery and is reunited with his family in Hogansville

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – 66-year-old Julius Evans won the American Medical Response (AMR) “Home for the Holidays” program. The program provides transportation to wheelchair and bed-bound seniors who are living in assisted living centers and nursing facilities to their families for Christmas. The individuals are selected through a lottery based system.
HOGANSVILLE, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy