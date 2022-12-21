Read full article on original website
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022
Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
West Michigan Woman Asks For Help Making Final Wish Come True
One west Michigan woman is hoping for a Christmas miracle: to help her dying grandmother visit friends and family in Florida one last time. Note: WKFR has a personal connection to this story. A friend of the WKFR family is asking for any and all help making one of her...
Blizzard Update: Blizzard Bingo
Keep checking back to this post for further updates. As new updates become available, they will be added to the top of this post. You may want to bookmark this page for quick reference during the storm. Many updates will include important links to the information you may need. UPDATE:...
What West Michigan City Has The World’s Largest Singing Christmas Tree?
It's nearly 70 feet tall and has the voice of over 240 angels. (Okay, maybe not angels, but school kids) The Singing Christmas Tree Is A Tradition At Mona Shores High School In Muskegon. The sixty-seven foot "tree" is constructed every year at the Frauenthal Center in downtown Muskegon as...
Grand Rapids Under Blizzard Warning. Will it be like 1978?
It's going to be tough going for the next couple of days as one of the worst Winter Storms affects most of the country including Grand Rapids and pretty much all of Michigan. Now, the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for West Michigan from 4 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve. Travel will be extra difficult with widespread blowing snow. We are expecting between 10 to 20 inches of snow along with wind gusts of up to 45 mph.
Experience The Biggest Light Display in West Michigan Even After Christmas Day
The feeling of Christmas is not simply for one day only. You can (and should) experience it for a few days longer if you want to. The best way to do that is to find Christmas experiences that last until the New Year. According to My Michigan Beach,. "this is...
Planning To Travel For The Holidays? You Better Leave From Michigan Today
It's the final week of the year for a lot of us, and we'll all counting down the hours until we can hit the road to be with our family and loved ones. And if you have plans to leave to travel long distances, you may want to pack up and head out early if you're able.
Postal Truck Driver Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash in West Michigan
Blizzard conditions are making a mess of the roads in West Michigan this weekend. On Friday, December 23, multiple highways closed as crashes occurred amid high winds, blowing snow, poor visibility, and icy roads. According to Michigan State Police, one of the crashes Friday involved a United States Postal vehicle...
Vander Mill Taphouse Temporarily Closes Until Spring 2023, Privately Blaming Staff
We all love a little messy drama, but not when it involves the livelihood of others. But that's exactly what happened this week when the Vander Mill Taphouse decided to close their Taphouse suddenly until Spring 2023. If you check their social media pages, you'll see what seems like an...
West Michigan Warming Stations Open To Protect Those In Need
Starting at 4pm on Thursday December 22nd through Saturday, December 24th at 7pm, West Michigan is under a blizzard warning. We are expecting anywhere between 10-20 inches of snow, 45 to 50 mile an hour winds, and possible snow banks that could each several feet in height, experts are warning that it's vital that everyone stay inside.
Will Blizzard Force Many Cancellations? Griffins Hockey for Sure!
Count on the fact that there will be lots of cancellations this weekend with "Snowmgeddon," "Snowzilla," "Snowpocalypse," whatever you want to call the blizzard we're having at least through tomorrow night. Schools are already on Christmas break pretty much, so it won't affect them much, but that's not the case...
PSA, Grand Rapids! Clear Off Your Cars Of Snow Or Get Fined
This past weekend, I took a trip to Chicago. After an amazing trip, as I was driving back from the Windy City, I was attacked by nature!. While I was on the 196, a chunk of snow came off the top of the vehicle in front of me so I had to swerve out of the way.
What Was That Green Flash Over The S-Curve Monday Morning?
A transformer on the West Side blew Monday morning, sending hundreds to a powerless breakfast. The Transformer Blew Out At Around 6:00 This Morning. The power transformer at Front Street and Butterworth, near Wealthy blew out early today, sending sparks flying and setting off a green flash visible on US 131, startling morning commuters.
How About New Job In Public Safety To Start New Year in Kalamazoo?
If you are looking for a do-over and would like to start a new career in public safety, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking to fill 30 positions. When the COVID-19 pandemic first started, aside from the concerns of the coronavirus, I think Michiganders were most worried about if they would keep their jobs. Some folks did lose their jobs or were temporarily laid off while those who had critical need jobs kept on going like nothing ever happened.
Michigan Woman Accused of Cyberstalking Her Own Daughter
A Michigan woman is facing numerous charges for allegedly catfishing and harassing her own daughter. Authorities say Kendra Licari sent thousands of hateful and harassing messages to her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend. David Barberi is the Prosecuting Attorney in Isabella County. He says the woman began sending the messages...
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Grand Rapids?
With the heavy snowfall we received this weekend and the possibility of more coming soon, you are probably dreading going outside. As someone who lives in an apartment, I am extremely thrilled that I do not have to shovel any snow. However, I have always wondered 'who is legally responsible...
City of Grand Rapids Offices Closing for Holidays, Refusing and Recycling Holiday Schedule
With Christmas this Sunday, you might be wondering when City of Grand Rapids offices are closed and what services will be running. When are City of Grand Rapids Offices Closed During the Holidays?. Most City of Grand Rapids offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, for...
The Worst Snowstorm in Many Years Heading Towards Michigan
It is time to make sure you are prepared for what the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids is referring to as the "worst storm in the area in many years". Today is your "calm before the storm". Winter officially arrives at 4:48 pm, and it looks like Mother Nature will be bringing a huge snowstorm to the area shortly thereafter. It is highly recommended by the NWS that you try to...
Where to Dispose of Your Christmas Tree for Free in Grand Rapids
While you're still enjoying your fresh-cut Christmas tree, soon enough you'll be looking for a place to dispose of it after the holidays. Where Can you Drop Off Your Christmas Tree for Free in Grand Rapids?. The City offers free drop-off sites for Christmas trees December 30 through January 31...
Michigan Woman Says a Phone Store Employee Wiped Out Her Savings Account
A West Michigan woman says she was ripped off, claiming that an employee at a cellphone store cleaned out her account while she was buying a new phone. Linda - whose last name has been withheld at her request - wants to warn others about the potential risks of giving access to banking apps to anyone who might put their hands on your phone.
