Read full article on original website
Related
34 years after unveiling the iconic B-2, the US military has revealed a new bomber designed to use weapons that haven't been invented yet
The B-21 is still a long way from the battlefield, but officials are already boasting about its ability to keep up with changing technology.
This Was The Biggest Planned Explosion In Warfare Before Hiroshima
Artist's impression of the Battle of Messines. Universal Images Group Editorial via Getty Images.The first day of the Battle of Messines, during World War I, saw 19 mines detonated below German positions by British forces.
US observed Russian navy preparing for possible test of nuclear-powered torpedo
The US observed Russian naval vessels preparing for a possible test of a new nuclear-powered torpedo in recent weeks, a senior US official with direct knowledge told CNN.
New satellite image of tunnel in North Korea has the US worried. Here's why
CNN's Barbara Starr reports that US State Department officials are "worried" North Korea may resume nuclear testing after new satellite images show a new tunnel being constructed at a remote testing site.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Amazing Discovery – Captured T-34 Found Decades After It Was Abandoned By the German Army
In the decades since the end of the Second World War, thousands of discoveries have been made. From sunken ships and downed aircraft to unexploded munitions and lost weaponry, items dating back to the conflict can be found across Europe and the Pacific. One such discovery to make headlines was that of a captured T-34 tank, which had been abandoned by the German Army not long after the Battle of Narva.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Legendary Air Force pilot who parachuted from 19 miles above Earth dead at 94
Retired Air Force pilot Col. Joseph Kittinger passed away Friday in Florida at the age of 94. Kittinger held the record for the highest parachute jump for over 50 years.
Blasts reported at Russian air base where satellite images showed an 'unusual' amount of activity
Ukrainian drones caused explosions at two bases in Russia that damaged two aircraft and injured four soldiers, Russia's defense ministry said.
theaviationgeekclub.com
B-2 Spirit stealth bombers conduct elephant walk to warn North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
The B-2 Spirit capability to carry B61 and B83 nuclear bombs is a strong warning message against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The 509th and 131st Bomb Wings completed Exercise Spirit Vigilance 22, on Nov. 7, 2022 at Whiteman Air Force Base (AFB), Mo. As told by Airman 1st...
California Volcanoes Were 'Rattled' by Earthquake
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake in California on December 20 killed at least two people and injured a dozen more.
Washington Examiner
Pentagon report on China’s military highlights nuclear buildup that could overtake America
The Pentagon’s new China Military Power Report provides troubling insights on the extent of the growth of the communist regime’s nuclear arsenal. It describes a nation bent on multiplying its nuclear forces. First and foremost, the 2022 report reveals that China could field 1,500 nuclear weapons by 2035....
theaviationgeekclub.com
The flight that nearly changed the history of WW II: during the Pearl Harbor attack a lone unarmed US Navy JRS-1 seaplane took off and almost found the Japanese Fleet
On Dec. 7, 1941, as ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American JRS-1 seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor, catching America’s Pacific Fleet by surprise. As ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II.
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
The secret’s out: Pentagon unveils its newest stealth bomber
The B-21 Raider is expected to start flying next year.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside Project A119, America’s Top-Secret Plot To Detonate A Nuclear Bomb On The Moon During The Cold War
In an effort to show up Soviet Russia in the Space Race, the United States considered exploding an H-bomb on the moon so that the mushroom cloud be seen around the world. In 2015, Elon Musk suggested nuking Mars as part of his plan to terraform the planet. Shockingly, it wasn’t the first time someone suggested space nukes – in 1958, the U.S. Air Force concocted a top-secret plan to shoot a nuclear bomb at the Moon.
CNET
US Air Force at 75: These Are the Aircraft It's Flown
The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
hubpages.com
A Day Which Has Lived in Infamy: the Day the United States of America Was Attacked by Japan
Another passion of mine, is learning about and from History. It saddens me that so much is being forgotten or revised. According to eyewitnesses, survivors and the time line, it was sudden, unexpected and happened within the span of a few minutes. A few minutes to completely destroy U.S. battleships...
China Calls U.S. Top 'Nuclear Threat' to World in Reply to Pentagon Report
The Chinese Embassy's Liu Pengyu told Newsweek U.S. nuclear moves "gravely undermine global strategic stability and international peace and security."
Remains of soldier who died 80 years ago in World War II POW camp identified
The remains of a U.S. soldier who died more than 80 years ago in a Japanese prisoner of war camp have been identified, the military said on Monday. Army Pfc. Arthur L. Pierce, 26, of Malden, Massachusetts, was captured and held at the camp in the Philippines prior to his death during World War II. Pierce accounted for in July through mitochondrial DNA analysis as well as anthropological analysis and circumstantial evidence, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a statement.
POLITICO
China built new military post near disputed Indian border, satellite images show
BREAKING — USA WINS!: The U.S. won a nervy, NERVY game against Iran 1-0. They're moving on to the Round of 16 against the Netherlands. Hope the NatSec Daily family will watch along with us at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — China has built...
Grunge
6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!https://www.grunge.com/
Comments / 0