ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve

GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
GARDINER, ME
lcnme.com

Damariscotta Police Arrest Suspect in Theft at Coastal Car Wash

On Dec. 11, the Damariscotta Police Department arrested a suspect in a theft at Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center. On Nov. 28, the police department received a report of a theft overnight there. After reviewing security camera footage, police were able to ascertain that the car seen at the car wash in the middle of the night was registered to Nathan Brewer, 34, of Nobleboro. Brewer has been convicted of several thefts in the last 10 years, according to the arrest affidavit.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Traffic stop in Portland leads to teen firearm arrest

PORTLAND, Maine — A traffic stop performed by police Thursday night in Portland resulted in an arrest of a teenager. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., an officer with the Portland Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 295 for a vehicle with suspended registration plates, a release from the department said Friday.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire

According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
GARDINER, ME
lcnme.com

High Water Temporarily Closes Damariscotta Parking Lot

A high tide and heavy rain combined to cause Damariscotta officials to temporarily close the municipal parking lot Friday morning, Dec. 23. Damariscotta responders blocked off the municipal lot shortly before high tide at 10:31 a.m. and reopened the lot around noon. Damariscotta Police are asking pedestrians and motorists to use extreme caution in the area, especcially around the public restrooms as there is still a lot of water reported.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 1-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 5. John R. Gorham, 36,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Multi Day Effort ahead for Versant Power

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power is asking for patience as they work to help over 50,000 customers without power. Early Friday night crews were pulled from streets as strong winds created a safety hazard. President of the company John Flynn says this will likely be a multi day effort.
HAMPDEN, ME
bridgton.com

Town-owned Tricky Pond lots to be sold

NAPLES — In an about-face, the Naples Board of Selectmen decided to honor the wishes of the land-owners around Tricky Pond and to sell two lots on the pond, rather than retain the land for public access. A motion to table the matter was mentioned but never seconded. As...
NAPLES, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline

MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
CAMDEN, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Two Bridges seeing influx of local inmates

Two Bridges Jail Authority has seen a sharp increase in inmates from Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties in recent weeks due to the resumption of full Superior Court dockets. On Dec. 20, Lincoln County Chief Deputy Rand Maker reported the number of local inmates rose from seven to 14. Maker presented the sheriff’s department report during the commissioners’ meeting. He also received commissioners’ approval to buy another six tracking units for the jail diversion program.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Buxton appoints interim police chief amid investigation

BUXTON, Maine — An interim police chief has been appointed to serve in the town of Buxton, after the appointed police chief was placed on administrative leave. Buxton's Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Wednesday to name Sgt. Kevin Collins as interim police chief, "pending the return of the current police chief," Chairman Frank Pulsoni, a former officer, said during the meeting.
BUXTON, ME
lcnme.com

Local Food Pantries Navigate Inflation to Provide for Holidays

Faced with higher costs, food pantries across Lincoln County found ways to provide Christmas distributions this month at the close of an increasingly expensive year. Some pantries cut the extras traditionally included or changed offerings, while many ordered far in advance to avoid supply chain challenges. Food costs increased 10.6%...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast City Wharf temporarily closed due to flooding

BELFAST — The City of Belfast has temporarily closed the Belfast City Wharf to through traffic to keep folks safe and allow for City Public Works crews to respond to the flooding. In a Dec. 23, 1 p.m., news release, the City advised that while Nautilus is still open,...
BELFAST, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy