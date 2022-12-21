ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new

One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard Of

Chicago is a city with a rich history and a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and attractions. While the city is well-known for its iconic landmarks and popular tourist destinations, there are also many underrated and lesser-known places that are well worth exploring. Here are five underrated places in Chicago that even natives may not have heard of:
Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
Woodfield Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois, Chicago

In Chicago, you can not only go shopping at the stores of the Magnificent Mile but also have another of the largest shopping centers in the United States, we are talking about Woodfield Mall. Here are department stores such as Macy's and Nordstrom, as well as important firms fashion brands...
As Flooding Increases, Chicago Looks To Make Basement Housing Safer

This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says

A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
Reunion 10 years in the making: Boy reunites with foster family

CHICAGO — It was a reunion ten years in the making with a  backstory as good as they come. “It was 2017 and he was the first child I had ever fostered,” Bernice Wilson said. The woman known as ‘Granny’ bonded immediately with seven-year-old Elijah but their time together was short-lived. “He went from home to […]
Wintrust Business Minute: 90% of Tyson Foods workers decline to relocate

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. More than 90% of Tyson Foods workers in Chicago have declined to follow the company when it moves to Arkansas. The company announced in October that it was consolidating operations and moving 500 corporate jobs out of Chicago. It offered to relocate the workers, but The Wall Street Journal says most said no.
Magnolia Bakery Introduces A Limited Time Red Velvet Banana Pudding For The Holiday Season

This season’s flavor of choice? Red velvet of course! Magnolia Bakery on State Street is a sight to behold, beckoning customers in with a series of delicious treats. Tourists and locals alike travel from all over to try out the famous banana pudding– and within good reason. This season, the popular bakery added an extra dash of seasonal cheer to the mix with a brand new red velvet flavor. While the bakery is known for its flavor of the month, this December’s has drawn national attention featuring their classic banana pudding layered with plenty of red velvet cake and chocolate shavings!  The monthly seasonal flavor adds a daring twist to the iconic banana pudding, and it’s only available for a while longer. Going to January 1st, time is running out to try the decadent recipe! The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now until January 1st! If you want to recreate the banana pudding at home, check out the original banana pudding recipe here! Sweet tooths, this one’s for you! We’re definitely stopping by to try out the delectable flavor. Address: 108 N State St, Chicago, IL 60602
Cats Are Curtailing Chicago's Rat Problem

Out of all things Chicago is known for, its rat problem is not exactly a source of pride for the city's residents and businesses. For eight years in a row, the pest control company Orkin has ranked Chicago as the number one rattiest city in U.S., prompting a series of efforts to exterminate that title.
